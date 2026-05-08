Sunderland vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 08 May 2026 07:21 , Last updated: 08 May 2026 07:23

Manchester United will be aiming to make it four straight wins in the Premier League when they head to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon to tackle Sunderland.

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table and have secured a return to the Champions League for next season, while Sunderland occupy 12th.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Sunderland vs. Man United kick off?

Sunderland's home Premier League clash with Man United will kick off at 3pm.

Where is Sunderland vs. Man United being played?

Sunderland will welcome Man United to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Man United have lost on just one of their 15 visits to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in the Premier League, recording 10 wins in the process.

The pair last locked horns at the Stadium of Light in April 2017, and Man United secured all three points courtesy of a 3-0 win.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

This match will not be broadcast live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their official YouTube channel, as well as on their dedicated app, after the contest.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.20pm and run until 11.30pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

What is at stake for Sunderland and Man United?

Man United's 3-2 success over Liverpool last time out secured their spot in next season's Champions League, but the Red Devils will want to ensure that they finish third in the table.

Another positive result on Saturday would also further strengthen Michael Carrick's case to be appointed the club's head coach on a long-term basis at the end of the campaign.

Man United are looking to make it four straight wins in the Premier League, and they have lost just three of their 33 Premier League fixtures against Sunderland throughout history.

Sunderland have only picked up one point from their last three matches, which has seen them slip down the table into 12th, but it has still been an impressive campaign for the promoted outfit.

The Black Cats are only four points off seventh-placed Brentford, meanwhile, with European qualification still very much within their grasp heading into the final straight.

You can watch our preview of the match below