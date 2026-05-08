Tottenham injury, suspension list and return dates for Leeds clash: Xavi Simons, Dominic Solanke, Cristian Romero latest

Tottenham Hotspur's battle against relegation from the Premier League will continue on Monday evening when they welcome Leeds United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs are currently 17th in the Premier League table, one point above 18th-placed West Ham United, who are in action on Sunday afternoon against Arsenal.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Leeds, who occupy 14th, seven points outside of the relegation zone.
Xavi Simons
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Simons has undergone surgery on the ACL injury that he suffered in the recent Premier League clash vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the Netherlands international is now facing a lengthy period on the sidelines.
Dominic Solanke
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: May 19 (vs. Chelsea)
There had been fears that a hamstring injury would keep Solanke out for the remainder of the season, but the striker could be back against Chelsea on May 19.
Ben Davies
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: May 19 (vs. Chelsea)
Davies has not featured for Spurs since breaking his ankle in January, but the Wales international is on course to return before the end of the campaign.
Mohammed Kudus
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Kudus has reportedly decided against surgery on a thigh injury in the hope that he might be available to represent Ghana at the 2026 World Cup, but the attacker will miss the remainder of Tottenham's 2025-26 campaign.
Wilson Odobert
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Odobert ruptured his ACL against Newcastle in February, and the attacker will therefore not be back on the sidelines until either late this year or in early 2027.
Dejan Kulusevski
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Kulusevski is continuing his recovery process from a serious knee injury, and there is still a slight chance that the attacker could play for Sweden at the 2026 World Cup, but he has not made a single appearance for Spurs this term.
Guglielmo Vicario
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: Unknown
Vicario has missed Tottenham's last four matches with a hernia, and it is still unclear whether the goalkeeper will feature before the end of the campaign.
Cristian Romero
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Romero suffered a knee injury in the loss to Sunderland last month, and the Argentina international will be absent for the remainder of the season, but he could still feature at the 2026 World Cup.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST
Tottenham Hotspur have no players unavailable due to suspension.