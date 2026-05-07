Spurs transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi backed to beat Premier League heavyweights for 'key' defensive signing

By Seye Omidiora | 07 May 2026 00:28

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing for a significant defensive restructuring this summer as Roberto De Zerbi looks to put his own stamp on the first-team squad.

The relegation-threatened Lilywhites have endured a challenging campaign in the Premier League, but the arrival of the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss has signalled a new tactical direction in North London.

Central to this evolution is the recruitment of ball-playing defenders who are comfortable operating in a high-intensity, possession-based system.

While the club remain focused on securing their top-flight status for another year, the hierarchy are already believed to be identifying primary targets to bolster a backline that has lacked consistency throughout the term.

Spurs 'ramp up' pursuit of De Zerbi's former player

© Imago

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Spurs are set to intensify their interest in Jan Paul van Hecke despite mounting competition from several Premier League heavyweights.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a cornerstone of the Brighton defence over the past two seasons, attracting enquiries from both Liverpool and Chelsea in recent weeks.

De Zerbi is widely regarded as a keen admirer of the Dutchman and believes a reunion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be pivotal to his long-term project.

While the Seagulls are likely to demand a substantial fee for a player with growing international aspirations, the connection with his former manager may give Spurs a significant advantage.

The Lilywhites are said to be keen to finalise their primary targets early in the window to ensure a smooth transition into the next campaign.

Defensive overhaul looms as Romero and Van de Ven could depart

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

The rumoured pursuit of Van Hecke coincides with expected major departures from the North London club as Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven reportedly eye exits this summer.

Van Hecke provides the tactical versatility and progressive passing range that De Zerbi requires to build play from the back effectively.

Spurs have already secured an agreement in principle for Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth, suggesting a total refresh of the central defensive options is underway.

Furthermore, the club are exploring a deal for goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as Guglielmo Vicario prepares for a return to Italy after three seasons.