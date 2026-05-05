Liverpool transfer news: Reds could 'hijack' Tottenham's swoop for Premier League defender

By Ben Sully | 05 May 2026 23:50

Liverpool could reportedly attempt to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's proposed deal for Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi.

The Argentina international will bring an end to his four-year stay on the south coast when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Spurs are in pole position to secure his signature, having already reached an agreement in principle over a free transfer.

The proposed deal is contingent on Tottenham coming out on top in their relegation fight with West Ham United.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool weighing up Senesi contract offer

Roberto De Zerbi's side are currently sitting a point above the drop zone after recording back-to-back wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

However, Spurs face a fresh obstacle in their quest to bring Senesi to north London this summer, with talkSPORT reporting that Liverpool are keeping tabs on the player's situation.

The report claims that the Reds are weighing up whether to hijack Tottenham's bid by making a contract offer of their own.

Senesi is well-known to Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, who brought the centre-back to Bournemouth from Feyenoord in the summer of 2022.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Do Liverpool need central defensive reinforcements?

Any potential move from Liverpool is said to depend on the future of Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The two parties are yet to reach an agreement, although Konate revealed last month that he was close to signing a new deal.

If Konate stays, he would look to continue his centre-back partnership with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

Jeremy Jacquet is set to arrive from Rennes this summer and will provide competition for a starting berth next season, along with young defender Giovanni Leoni, who has spent his first season at Anfield on the sidelines.

Even if Joe Gomez leaves, Liverpool would likely look to sign centre-back cover rather than a first-choice option like Senesi.