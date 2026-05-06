Casemiro pushing for Lionel Messi link-up with Man United midfielder willing to 'reduce' key demand to complete Inter Miami move

By Ben Sully | 06 May 2026 00:18 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 00:30

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly prepared to lower his salary expectations to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

The Brazil international has helped Man United achieve Champions League qualification, having contributed nine goals and two assists in 33 Premier League appearances this term.

However, Casemiro will not be at Old Trafford for the club's return to the Champions League stage, as he prepares to bid farewell when his contract expires at the end of the season.

MLS Cup champions Inter Miami have emerged as the favourites to recruit Casemiro on a free transfer this summer.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Casemiro pushing for Messi link-up

According to Sky Sports News, Messi's presence at Inter Miami is one of the factors behind Casemiro's keenness to join the MLS franchise.

The update claims that the 34-year-old is even willing to reduce his salary demands to help facilitate the switch to the Herons.

In addition to the incentive to play with Messi, Casemiro and his family would like to live in Miami more than any other proposed destination.

LA Galaxy are believed to be the only other MLS side that could pull off a deal for Casemiro, who has also been linked with a potential switch to the Saudi Pro League.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Ronaldo set to be left disappointed

Back in March, it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had tried to convince his former teammate to join him at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Casemiro and Ronaldo played alongside each other for five years at Real Madrid and briefly reunited at Man United before the latter left Old Trafford in November 2022.

Rather than push for another reunion, Casemiro is now looking to join a select group of players to play with Ronaldo and Messi.

The veteran midfielder seemingly wants the chance to experience what it's like to work with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner after spending so much time trying to stop HIM in Clasicos when they were both at their peaks with Real Madrid and Barcelona.