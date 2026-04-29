Preview: Inter Miami vs Orlando City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 29 Apr 2026 23:10 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 23:11

Meeting for the second time in the 2026 MLS campaign, Orlando City will visit Nu Stadium for the first time to battle Inter Miami on Saturday.

Heading into this weekend, the Herons are second in the Eastern Conference table, drawing 1-1 with the New England Revolution, while Orlando are second from the bottom, following a 3-2 defeat at DC United.

Match preview

That first home win at their new venue continues to elude Inter Miami, who have now drawn all three of their regular-season games at Nu Stadium.

In each of those instances, they have been behind at one point and found a way back, equalising last weekend with fewer than 10 minutes remaining.

Angel Guillermo Hoyos has yet to lose since taking charge, and on Saturday will hope that his side can avoid dropping points in consecutive MLS affairs for the second time this year.

While home field has not been an advantage for them this year, Inter Miami have earned points in nine of their previous 10 regular-season outings in the Sunshine State.

Miami’s unbeaten run in this competition could reach double-digits on Saturday for the first time since claiming the Supporters’ Shield crown in 2024.

Their last two matches against their state rivals saw the Herons come out on top, winning by a combined margin of 7-3.

© Imago / Newscom World

While Miami keep finding ways to earn points, the opposite has been true for the other Florida-based club in this competition of late.

Orlando City have lost two of their last three league outings, with Martin Perelman still seeking his first regular-season triumph away from home as head coach.

Defensively, this team have not been able to keep it together, conceding a league-high 29 times, already over half of what they allowed in the entire 2025 campaign (51).

Away from home, this group have been particularly poor, allowing five or more goals on three occasions.

Dating back to last season, the Lions have dropped points in nine straight MLS affairs as the visitors, netting a goal or fewer in all but two of those instances.

This weekend, Orlando City could claim consecutive away triumphs against Miami in this competition for the first time, beating them in Fort Lauderdale last season 3-0.

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Orlando City Major League Soccer form:

Team News

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A left hamstring strain may keep Mateo Silvetti out of the Inter Miami fold this weekend, Sergio Reguilon is questionable with a sore right hamstring and David Ayala may miss another game with an adductor injury.

German Berterame moved up to second on the team for goals this season with his third of the year against New England, well behind captain Lionel Messi, who has seven in this competition to lead his side.

Due to a lower leg issue, David Brekalo may miss this upcoming match for Orlando, Marco Pasalic has a sore thigh, Duncan McGuire is dealing with a lower leg problem and Joran Gerbet is doubtful because of a knee issue.

Tyrese Spicer netted his first goal of the 2026 MLS campaign last week, with Justin Ellis scoring for the first time in a Lions shirt.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Micael, Falcon, Fray; Allende, Morales, De Paul, Mura; Messi, Segovia; Suarez

Orlando City possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Dorsey, Teodoro, Jansson, Marin; Cartagena, B. Ojeda; Otavio, Spicer; M. Ojeda, Ellis

We say: Inter Miami 4-1 Orlando City

Miami missed a fair number of scoring opportunities last weekend, but should have plenty more against an unstable defensive unit in Orlando City, and we don’t think the home side will squander those chances again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.