Preview: Real Salt Lake vs Inter Miami - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 19 Apr 2026 20:03

For the first time in club history, Inter Miami will visit America First Field in Utah for a game against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday as matchday nine of the MLS campaign gets underway.

A 4-2 win over San Diego FC has Claret and Cobalt sitting fifth in the Western Conference, with Miami up to second in the East thanks to a 3-2 triumph at the Colorado Rapids.

Match preview

After a narrow defeat to begin the regular season, RSL have taken off, riding a six-game unbeaten run into this game.

With 16 points after eight matchdays, this team are off to their best start to an MLS campaign this decade.

Pablo Mastroeni’s men boast a 100% record at America First Field in the competition this season, winning their last six regular-season affairs in Sandy, Utah.

On Wednesday, they could capture at least five consecutive home victories in MLS for the first time since 2021 (six).

RSL have not beaten an Eastern Conference club at home in this competition since blanking DC United 2-0 last June.

Only once this decade have they lost a regular-season fixture in April, when Eastern Conference club Toronto beat them 1-0 last year.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Angel Guillermo Hoyos began his tenure as Inter Miami boss on a winning note thanks to his side’s lethal finishing.

Saturday's victory extended their unbeaten run to nine matches across all competitions, with this team netting multiple times in fourth straight league games.

Miami have won their last two MLS affairs away from home, and on Wednesday could win three in a row as the visitors for the first time since 2024 (four).

Of their 16 goals scored in the league this year, 12 have occurred away from home, with this team collecting back-to-back triumphs outside Fort Lauderdale.

With 15 points after eight MLS matchdays, they have collected three fewer than they had at this point last season.

Their only prior meeting with Real Salt Lake took place in Florida in 2024, when the Herons walked away with a 2-0 win.

Real Salt Lake Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami Major League Soccer form:

Inter Miami form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Claret and Cobalt’s Tyler Wolff is questionable with a sore shoulder, as is Juan Jose Arias who has a groin strain, Ariath Piol is out due to an Achilles injury, while Emeka Eneli and Jesus Barea are doubtful because of knee issues.

Diego Luna got them on the board early into Saturday's game before Sergi Solans notched a brace, with Morgan Guilavogui also netting in the victory.

At Miami, Sergio Reguilon has a sore hamstring, David Ayala is uncertain as he is dealing with adductor pain, while Yannick Bright will be suspended following his red card against the Rapids.

Lionel Messi had a brace in that outing and is up to seven in the competition this year, with German Berterame also finding the back of the net.

Real Salt Lake possible starting lineup:

Cabral; Gozo, Yedlin, Glad, Junqua, Katranis; Marczuk, P. Ruiz, Spierings, Luna; Solans

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Lujan, Falcon, Micael, Fray; D. Ruiz, De Paul; Allende, Messi, Segovia; Berterame

We say: Real Salt Lake 2-4 Inter Miami

RSL are an aggressive side who appear keen to play on the front foot, which should allow the visitors to find their share of gaps in dangerous positions, and the likes of Messi rarely miss opportunities like that in front of goal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.