Liverpool manager news: Arne Slot makes key decision over Anfield future after surprise 'enquiry'

By Lewis Blain | 05 May 2026 12:55

Pressure has been building on Liverpool manager Arne Slot after a difficult second season in charge at Anfield.

Recent results have sparked debate amongst the fanbase over his long-term future, with supporters questioning the club’s long-term direction.

But despite the outside noise and a fresh approach from a familiar team abroad, the Dutchman has now made a clear decision heading into the summer.

Arne Slot makes decision on his Liverpool future after Ajax job offer

© Imago / David Rawcliffe / Propaganda photo

According to reports in the Netherlands, the 47-year-old has opted to remain at Liverpool despite interest from his former side, Ajax.

The Eredivisie giants made a surprise 'enquiry' as they search for a new manager, but the approach was quickly rejected. Slot is not interested in leaving Anfield at this stage, with his focus firmly on turning Liverpool’s form around.

Slot remains under contract until 2027, and while results have dipped significantly compared to last season’s title-winning campaign, there is no immediate indication that he is considering an exit.

Liverpool remain committed to Arne Slot next season

© Imago

Liverpool’s hierarchy, led by Fenway Sports Group, are standing firmly behind Slot.

Recent reports suggest that, barring a dramatic collapse in the final weeks of the season, he is expected to lead the club into the 2026/27 campaign. That stance has remained consistent throughout the season, even during difficult periods earlier in the year.

Despite some heavy defeats and inconsistent performances, the Merseyside outfit continue to point to his Premier League title success as justification for their patience, believing he deserves time to rebuild and stabilise the team.

Liverpool won't want to miss out on Xabi Alonso

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

While Liverpool’s public backing of Slot is clear, there remains an intriguing subplot in the form of Xabi Alonso.

The 44-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Real Madrid, and surely represents a tempting alternative. A former fan favourite at Anfield, Alonso would bring both emotional connection and a fresh identity to a side that has, at times, lacked a clear direction this season.

Liverpool may not be actively pursuing a change right now, but opportunities like Alonso do not remain available forever. If performances fail to improve in the final few games of the season, then the pressure to act could quickly intensify.

For now, Slot remains the man in charge, but with expectations high and patience not unlimited, the months ahead could prove decisive for both him and Liverpool’s long-term future.