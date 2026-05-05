Preview: Audax Italiano vs Vasco da Gama - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 05 May 2026 12:23

Audax Italiano and Vasco da Gama meet on Wednesday, May 6, in Santiago for the fourth round of Group G of the Copa Sudamericana in a direct rematch after the Chilean side came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory in the first leg, a result that significantly reshaped the group standings.

Vasco arrive as group leaders following their victory over Olimpia, while Audax sit just behind them with both sides level on four points, and with the second round of fixtures now under way the contest continues to tighten, making this clash potentially decisive in the race for qualification.

Match preview

Audax Italiano head into the match with confidence high after a memorable comeback in the second round, having overturned a deficit to beat Vasco da Gama 2-1 at Sao Januario through goals from Michael Vadulli and Franco Troyansky, a result that underlined the team’s ability to respond under pressure even in a hostile away environment.

With the first round of Group G fixtures complete, Vasco, Audax and Olimpia are all level on four points, making this round pivotal for any side seeking to open a gap at the top.

Audax have recorded one win, one draw and one defeat so far and know that home advantage could prove decisive as they aim to take a significant step towards qualification.

The Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago represents a major asset for manager Gustavo Lema’s side, particularly given the stark contrast between their home and away performances, with just four wins, two draws and nine defeats recorded across their last 30 away matches in all competitions, highlighting how playing in front of their own supporters transforms the team.

Audax tend to adopt an attacking approach at home, with their forward line standing out as the team’s greatest strength as Troyansky and Chiaverano lead the offensive play with three goals each this season, forming a quick and unpredictable partnership.

The match promises to be an open affair, with the Chilean side looking to exploit every opportunity as they seek to settle matters on their own turf.

© Iconsport / SUSA © Iconsport / SUSA

Vasco da Gama arrive in Santiago with a mixture of relief and urgency after drawing 2-2 with Flamengo at the Maracana in the 14th round of the Brasileirao last Sunday, where they snatched a point in the dying moments.

The draw against their great rivals maintained the side’s unbeaten record against the league’s top four, although their growing number of draws is beginning to raise questions.

In the Copa Sudamericana, their campaign has been more turbulent, as after drawing away at Barracas Central and losing at home to Audax Italiano they responded with a 3-0 victory over Olimpia at Sao Januario, a result that lifted them to the top of Group G on head-to-head record even with three of the four sides level on points.

Away from home, Vasco have managed just two wins, seven draws and four defeats in 2026, making their form on the road the biggest challenge facing interim manager Bruno Lazaroni, who must find a way to make the team more effective without the backing of their own supporters.

Top scorers Puma Rodriguez and Spinelli lead the attack with five goals each this season and will carry the main goal threat, with Vasco needing to combine defensive solidity with rapid transitions to exploit the spaces Audax typically leave when pressing forward with attacking intent.

Audax Italiano Copa Sudamericana form:

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Audax Italiano form (all competitions):

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Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana form:

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Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

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Team News

¡Desafío internacional en casa! ?️



Seguimos con nuestro andar en la CONMEBOL Sudamericana cuando este miércoles recibamos a Vasco Da Gama en el Bicentenario de La Florida.



Pronto información sobre venta de entradas ?



¡Vamos italiano de mi vida! ?#ForzaAudax?? pic.twitter.com/GCmULDL4aj — Audax Italiano (@audaxitaliano) May 3, 2026

Audax Italiano head into the match with a clean bill of health, as manager Gustavo Lema has his full squad available with no confirmed absences, allowing him to name his strongest side without the need for improvisation.

With everyone fit and available, Lema is expected to keep faith with the players who have impressed most this season, with Troyansky and Chiaverano, the team’s joint-top scorers with three goals each, leading the attacking line and carrying the responsibility of making home advantage count.

Vasco da Gama have travelled to Santiago with a significantly altered squad after the coaching staff opted to rest the majority of their first-choice players as part of broader competition planning, a decision that directly impacts the expected line-up for the match.

Of those who started the derby against Flamengo, only Paulo Henrique, Lucas Piton and Barros made the trip, while others such as Adson, Hugo Moura and Andres Gomez remained in Rio, with Spinelli and Nuno Moreira among those included in the travelling squad.

Audax Italiano possible starting lineup:

Ahumada; Rebolledo, Ferrario, Ortiz, Pina, Matus; Collao, Mateos, Aedo; Troyansky, Chiaverano

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Fuzato; Henrique, Saldivia, Freitas, Piton; Tche Tche, Rique, Barros; Moreira, Hinestroza, Spinelli

We say: Audax Italiano 0-2 Vasco da Gama

Vasco arrive in Santiago in good form in the Copa Sudamericana after a 3-0 win over Olimpia and a run of three consecutive victories across all competitions prior to the draw with Flamengo, a sequence that highlights their attacking strength and growing confidence even away from home.

Audax Italiano, meanwhile, are experiencing an inconsistent spell without a win in their last three matches and face an opponent that has already beaten them this campaign, factors that point towards Vasco maintaining their status as favourites and confirming top spot in the group with another victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.