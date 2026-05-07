Thursday's Europa League predictions and previews including Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

By Matt Law | 07 May 2026 00:01

Today's Europa League predictions include Aston Villa's semi-final clash with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Reconvening at Villa Park for the second leg of their all-English Europa League semi-final, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will clash again on Thursday evening.

Forest hold a slim lead after last week's opener, but Villa boast a superb home record in Europe; whoever prevails, the aggregate winner will proceed to the final, facing either Braga or Freiburg in Istanbul later this month.

We say: Aston Villa 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Nottingham Forest win 2-1 on aggregate)

Expect another tight contest, as Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are taking a more cautious approach in Europe: both have kept seven clean sheets so far, including three apiece in the knockout phase.

While Villa started as competition favourites, recent displays suggest they may be running out of gas; meanwhile, Forest have found peak form at just the right time, so East can beat West in this big Midlands showdown.

> Click here to read our full preview for Aston Villa vs, Tottenham Hotspur, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

To reach their first-ever European final, Freiburg must overturn a one-goal deficit when they welcome Braga to Baden-Wurttemberg for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

Last week’s first leg in Minho saw the Breisgau Brazilians fall to a dramatic 2-1 defeat, leaving the Archbishops in control as they chase a first appearance in the competition’s showpiece since 2010–11.

We say: Freiburg 2-2 Braga (Braga win 4-3 on aggregate)

Freiburg’s strong home record in Europe gives them a platform, but their recent form suggests they may fall just short of the level required to turn this tie around.

Braga, with the advantage in hand, are well placed to manage the game and could do enough to see it out, especially given their experience at this stage of the competition, so a draw appears likely here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Freiburg vs. Braga, including team news and predicted lineups