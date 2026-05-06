Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League semi-final second leg

By Matt Law | 06 May 2026 10:39 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 10:41

Nottingham Forest will head to Aston Villa on Thursday night for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Villa have work to do in the last-four contest, with Unai Emery's side trailing 1-0 from the first leg between the two sides last week.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

Villa's Europa League clash with Forest is set for an 8pm kickoff UK time.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

Villa will welcome Forest to their home stadium, Villa Park.

The two teams last locked horns at the famous stadium in the Premier League in January of this year, and Villa recorded a 3-1 victory over their English rivals.

Forest last avoided defeat to Villa at Villa Park in November 2018, when the two sides played out an incredible 5-5 draw in the Championship.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

The Europa League clash will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via HBO Max if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

HBO Max with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

What is at stake for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest?

A Europa League final spot is on line when Villa welcome Forest to Villa Park, and it is the latter that holds the advantage, having won 1-0 in the first leg last week.

Chris Wood's 71st-minute penalty has handed Forest an advantage, and the winner of this semi-final will take on either Braga or Freiburg in the final in Istanbul on May 20.

Forest are two-time winners of the European Cup, with their last success coming back in 1980, while Villa famously won the competition in 1982.

The visitors to Villa Park will enter this match in the better form, having won each of their last five games in all competitions, while they are unbeaten since March 12.

Villa, on the other hand, have lost their last three games in all competitions.