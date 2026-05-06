Man United transfer news: Red Devils in 'five-way fight' for £43m Ajax star Mika Godts

By Matt Law | 06 May 2026 09:53

Manchester United are reportedly in a five-way fight for Ajax attacker Mika Godts ahead of this summer's transfer window.

The 20-year-old has been in impressive form for Ajax during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 17 goals and registering 14 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Man United want to bring in a left-sided forward this summer, and there has been a host of speculation surrounding a potential summer move for Godts.

According to Voetbal4U, the 20-time English champions are set to face competition from Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Bayern Munich for his signature this summer.

The report claims that Man United were among those to have scouts at Ajax's 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie on Saturday, and Godts impressed with a goal and an assist.

© Iconsport / ProShots

Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'keen' on summer move for Ajax forward Godts

The youngster has three goals and two assists in his last three league appearances for Ajax, and it is difficult to imagine the Amsterdam club keeping him beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

De Telegraaf journalist Mike Verweij recently said, via Soccer News, that an exit is expected this summer should Ajax receive a suitable offer.

“Here’s what I think: Godts is 20 years old, and he’s criticised for not showing up in the big games, even though he does in the smaller ones,” said Verweij.

“Last year, he actually did score in the big games, but he thought: this is going to be my game. If you’re a little too overconfident and try to do a little too much, then it just doesn’t turn out the way you want it to.

“The fact that he’s doing that this season at Ajax is quite impressive. I think that if Ajax gets the chance and they can get a good price for him, they’ll go for it.”

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How much would Ajax's Godts cost this summer?

Godts has a contract with Ajax until the summer of 2029, meaning that the Dutch outfit are in a strong position when it comes to any potential negotiations at the end of the season.

It is believed that Ajax would want at least €50m (£43m) for Godts, who has scored 25 goals and registered 24 assists in 107 appearances for his Dutch club in all competitions.