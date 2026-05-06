Wolves transfer news: Goalkeeper compared to Manuel Neuer being 'looked at' by Celtic, relegated Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 06 May 2026 09:44

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Celtic have reportedly identified Wolfsberger goalkeeper Nikolas Polster as a potential summer transfer target.

The Premier League's bottom club have already been relegated and are preparing for Championship football after an eight-year absence.

Meanwhile, Celtic are pushing Hearts for the Scottish Premiership title, their attention firmly on trying to defend their trophy against the odds.

However, both teams are highly likely to require new goalkeepers during the off-season, subsequently leading to plans being formulated for the transfer market.

According to the Daily Mail, Polster is on the radar of both clubs as he seemingly considers the next phase of his career.

© Imago / Focus Images

Who is Nikolas Polster?

Polster is a 17-cap former Austria Under-21 international who has racked up 66 appearances for Wolfsberger

Having previously been called up to the senior squad, there is the expectation that he will eventually play the breakthrough on the level.

Nevertheless, Wolfsberger have work to do if they want to avoid relegation to the Austrian second tier, currently sitting two points above the relegation zone in the Austrian Football Bundesliga table.

With a year left on Polster's contract, relegation would almost certainly lead to the 23-year-old - who has been compared to Manuel Neuer - being sold.

Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Saint-Etienne are also said to be admirers of the former Rapid Vienna youngster.

© Imago

Why do Wolves, Celtic need goalkeepers?

From Wolves' perspective, Portugal international Jose Sa is expected to be sold in the summer, with the West Midlands outfit likely being keen to cash in on a player who cost £6.8m when signed and could still command a notable transfer fee.

The futures of Sam Johnstone and Dan Bentley remain up in the air. The latter may remain at Molineux as second or third choice.

Meanwhile, Celtic require a long-term alternative to Kasper Schmeichel, who is expected to be sidelined until at least December.

Schmeichel could plausibly be released at the end of his contract in June.