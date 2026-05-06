Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 06 May 2026 23:47

Borussia Dortmund will clinch second place in the Bundesliga with a win against visitors Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday at Signal Iduna Park.

There are only six points left to play for, and BVB's tally of 67 is five more than second-placed RB Leipzig, whereas eighth-placed Frankfurt's total of 43 points mean they are one point and one place from the division's final European spot.

Match preview

Niko Kovac's hosts were beaten 1-0 by Borussia Monchengladbach on May 3, and it will concern the head coach that his side's only shot on target came in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Having now been defeated in three of their last four games and prevented from scoring in two of those matches, it could be argued that Borussia Dortmund's season is unravelling.

BVB have also looked vulnerable defensively, as while a return of four goals conceded in that four-game stretch is by no means poor, they could have conceded significantly more against the likes of Gladbach, Stuttgart and RB Leipzig.

It may be difficult for some fans to see the positives of 2025-26 considering Black and Yellow have failed to claim major silverware, but two wins in their final two fixtures would see them end the campaign with their highest points total in seven seasons.

Friday's clash will be BVB's final Bundesliga outing at Signal Iduna Park this season, and in their 16 top-flight matches at the stadium this term, they have only experienced defeat against Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, winning on 12 occasions.

© Imago

Frankfurt suffered what could be a damaging 2-1 loss on May 2 against Hamburger SV, who came back from a 48th-minute deficit to lead by the hour mark.

Seventh-placed Freiburg are only one point ahead of Friday's visitors, but the Eagles' final two Bundesliga fixtures come against second-placed Dortmund and fifth-placed Stuttgart, meaning they will have to be at their best to qualify for the Conference League.

Boss Albert Riera will need his players to improve upon their recent form if he is to guide the club to Europe considering his team are winless in three matches, a period in which they lost twice, conceded six times and scored just once in each clash.

Frankfurt may have picked up four points from six in their last two away games in the league, but their victory in that time was their only win in their 10 most recent Bundesliga fixtures on the road, with the Eagles suffering four losses in that time.

When Friday's sides clashed in January in the reverse fixture, they settled for a point after drawing 3-3, though Dortmund did beat Frankfurt in a penalty shootout in the second round of the DFB-Pokal in October 2025.

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

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Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Borussia Dortmund will unfortunately be without star forward Karim Adeyemi due to a muscle injury, while centre-backs Ramy Bensebaini (foot), Emre Can (knee) and Niklas Sule (knee) have been ruled out.

Centre-forward Serhou Guirassy can expect to be supported by veteran Julian Brandt and Maximilian Beier, while Luca Reggiani, Waldemar Anton and Nico Schlotterbeck are the most likely trio to start in BVB's three-man defence.

With some concerns about midfielder Felix Nmecha, who could miss the rest of the season because of a knee issue, Marcel Sabitzer and Jobe Bellingham will almost certainly be asked to play in a double pivot.

As for Frankfurt, they will be unable to select Rasmus Kristensen on the right side of a back four due to the red card he received against Hamburger, though Aurele Amenda was selected ahead of him in that match, and there is no reason to doubt his inclusion on Friday.

Striker Jonathan Burkardt's season has been blighted by injuries, but considering he is not currently injured, he is in line to make his 16th Bundesliga start of 2025-26.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Reggiani, Anton, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Svensson; Brandt, Beier; Guirassy

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Zetterer; Amenda, Koch, Theate, Brown; Uzun, Larsson, Hojlund; Doan, Burkardt, Bahoya

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund will be desperate to end their final game at Signal Iduna Park this season on a high, and their raucous home support could be crucial to their endeavours.

Frankfurt's away performances have been disappointing throughout the campaign, and it is hard to see the Eagles taking anything from Friday's match.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.