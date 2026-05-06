Preview: Coquimbo Unido vs Universitario - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 06 May 2026 21:14

Coquimbo Unido will welcome Universitario to the Estadio Francisco Sanchez Rumoroso on Thursday night for a decisive Copa Libertadores Group B clash, with all four teams level on four points after three matches.

The Chilean side currently sit bottom of the group on goal difference and must respond after a heavy defeat last time out, while the visitors arrive with renewed confidence following their first win in the competition.

Match preview

Coquimbo Unido head into this encounter under pressure after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Deportes Tolima in Colombia, a result that significantly tightened the group and pushed them to the bottom of the standings.

Despite the scoreline, the match remained evenly balanced until the second half, when a penalty from Sebastian Guzman opened the scoring before late goals from Luis Sandoval and Jersson Gonzalez sealed the victory.

That loss disrupted what had been a promising start to their campaign, which included a 2-0 away win over Universitario in Lima — a result that initially placed them in a strong position.

After three matches, Hernan Caputto’s side have one win, one draw and one defeat, scoring three goals and conceding four. While those numbers keep them firmly in contention, they leave little margin for error, particularly at home.

Their recent domestic form has also raised concerns. Coquimbo were beaten 3-1 by Colo Colo in a rescheduled league fixture, once again exposing defensive vulnerabilities that could prove costly in such a tightly contested group.

With home advantage at the Francisco Sanchez Rumoroso, however, Coquimbo will look to rediscover the balance that saw them succeed earlier in the group and take a crucial step toward qualification.

Universitario, meanwhile, arrive in improved spirits after securing their first Libertadores victory with an impressive 4-2 win over Nacional.

That match proved to be a turning point – after falling behind early and facing a challenging scenario, Universitario capitalized on a red card for their opponents and produced a strong attacking display, with goals from Fara, Valera, Alzugaray and Carabali.

The result not only boosted their position in the group but also reinforced a positive trend since the departure of coach Javier Rabanal, having now won three of their last four matches, including two convincing 4-1 victories in the domestic league.

However, defensive inconsistency remains an issue, with Universitario having conceded four goals in their three group matches and were involved in an open contest against Nacional, suggesting vulnerabilities that Coquimbo may look to exploit.

With momentum on their side but questions still lingering at the back, the Peruvian side will aim to build on their recent resurgence and overturn the earlier defeat to Coquimbo.

Coquimbo Unido Copa Libertadores form:

D

W

L

Coquimbo Unido form (all competitions):

D

W

D

W

L

L

Universitario Copa Libertadores form:

D

L

W

Universitario form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

W

W

Team News

Coquimbo Unido have no major new injury concerns reported and are expected to rely on a similar core group that has featured throughout their Libertadores campaign.

Hernan Caputto will be particularly focused on tightening the defensive structure, while maintaining enough attacking threat to capitalize on home advantage.

Universitario also come into the match without significant reported absences, and their recent attacking form suggests continuity in selection.

Key performers such as Valera and Alzugaray are expected to lead the line, supported by a midfield that has shown increasing cohesion in recent weeks.

Coquimbo Unido possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Salinas, Cabrera, Zaldivia, Cornejo; Chandia, Pereyra, Farfan; Palacios, Holgado, Cabral

Universitario possible starting lineup:

Romero; Corzo, Riveros, Di Benedetto, Carabali; Urena, Calcaterra, Perez Guedes; Alzugaray, Valera, Polo

We say: Coquimbo Unido 2-1 Universitario

With all four teams level on points, this clash carries enormous weight, and Coquimbo Unido’s home advantage could prove decisive in such a finely balanced group.

While Universitario arrive with momentum after their recent win, their defensive fragility and the memory of the reverse fixture may tilt the balance slightly in favor of the hosts, who should have enough to edge a closely contested encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.