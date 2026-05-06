Two Real Madrid stars involved in training-ground 'altercation' as Los Blancos activate full-blown crisis mode

By Matt Law | 06 May 2026 19:24 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 19:27

Real Madrid midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde were reportedly involved in a training-ground altercation on Wednesday.

Los Blancos have been in the headlines for the wrong reasons of late, with Kylian Mbappe's relationship with his teammates said to be 'fractured'.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras were allegedly recently involved in a bust-up which saw the former 'slap' the latter.

Real Madrid are facing another season without a major trophy, currently sitting second in the La Liga table, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona ahead of El Clasico on Sunday.

According to Marca, there has now been a confrontation in training, with Tchouameni and Valverde almost coming to blows.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Tchouameni, Valverde involved in training-ground 'altercation'

The report claims that the argument continued in the dressing room, another demonstration of the problems that exist at Real Madrid during a difficult period.

It is understood that the relationship between the players is at an all-time low, with a number hardly communicating with each other.

Real Madrid need to beat Barcelona on Sunday to keep their slim La Liga title hopes alive, and it would be another major blow for the capital giants if they allowed their bitter rivals to be confirmed as league champions at the end of El Clasico.

Tchouameni and Valverde are both vital players for Real Madrid, but there has recently been speculation surrounding the former's future, with Manchester United believed to be keen to discuss the possibility of signing him at the end of the campaign.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

What next for Real Madrid?

Unless something quite incredible happens, Barcelona are soon going to be confirmed as La Liga champions, making it another very disappointing campaign for Real Madrid.

Los Blancos will appoint a new head coach this summer, and it is vital that the club bring in someone who is capable of getting to grips with the dressing room.

Mbappe is highly unlikely to leave despite his recent problems, while a new contract for Vinicius Junior would end the noise surrounding his future.

There is no question that all is not well at Real Madrid, and there will need to be some notable departures and arrivals this summer to help bring a fresh feel to the club in the 2026-27 campaign.