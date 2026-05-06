Bayern Munich 1-1 PSG: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Champions League holders set up Budapest final with Arsenal

By Matt Law | 06 May 2026 22:03 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 22:13

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Arsenal in the final of the 2025-2026 Champions League on May 30, having beaten Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the competition.

Luis Enrique's side, who are the holders of the European Cup, recorded a 5-4 victory over Bayern in the first leg of their last-four contest in Paris last week.

Ousmane Dembele scored early in Germany on Wednesday night to make it 6-4 on aggregate, and Harry Kane's last-gasp effort only proved to be a consolation, with Bayern drawing on the night but losing by one goal on aggregate.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Sven Simon

So there we have it; it'll be PSG vs. Arsenal for the European crown in Budapest at the end of the month, with the Gunners looking to prevent Enrique's side from making it back-to-back titles.

A pulsating first leg between PSG and Bayern in Paris produced nine goals, and the second leg on Wednesday night threatened to go a similar way when Dembele made the breakthrough in just the third minute, but there was ultimately just two goals on the night.

PSG have drawn huge praise for their attacking quality, which is immense, but this was a sensational defensive performance from the holders of the European Cup.

Bayern had their moments and will point to the penalty that never was in the first half, with Joao Neves getting away with a handball, but the German champions simply did not do enough in Munich to undo a well-drilled and simply excellent PSG outfit.

Kane did look to set up a grandstand finish, but time was ultimately against the hosts.

Arsenal deserve huge praise for reaching the Champions League final, but this PSG will be comfortably the strongest side that the Gunners will have faced this season, and Mikel Arteta's side will have to be at their best to stand a chance of lifting the trophy.

BAYERN MUNICH VS. PSG HIGHLIGHTS

Ousmane Dembele goal vs. Bayern Munich (3rd min, Bayern Munich 0-1 PSG)

Dream start for PSG!



Ousmane Dembélé strikes inside three minutes to extend PSG’s aggregate lead ?



TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/05ia5SC8wK — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 6, 2026

PSG make the breakthrough on the night in just the third minute of the match, and it is a thumping finish from Dembele, who converts after excellent work from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The French giants are now 6-4 ahead on aggregate.

Harry Kane goal vs. PSG (94th min, Bayern Munich 1-1 PSG)

Late drama in Munich!



Harry Kane pulls one back late for Bayern Munich ?



TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/lN0XLeCg0S — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 6, 2026

Now then! Kane smashes the ball into the back of the net from close range to potentially set up a grandstand finish, with Bayern needing another goal to send this to extra-time.

MAN OF THE MATCH - WILLIAN PACHO

Pacho reaches ? games with PSG ❤️? pic.twitter.com/MFRgPjhkiS — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 6, 2026

Kvaratskhelia deserves a special mention here due to the level of his performance, but Pacho was incredible at the heart of the PSG defence.

The 24-year-old was up against Kane for long spells at Allianz Arena and managed to keep the England international quiet - aside from his late goal - with Pacho's defensive work simply brilliant.

BAYERN MUNICH VS. PSG MATCH STATS

Possession: Bayern Munich 65%-35% PSG

Shots: Bayern Munich 18-15 PSG

Shots on target: Bayern Munich 6-7 PSG

Corners: Bayern Munich 1-8 PSG

Fouls: Bayern Munich 11-12 PSG

BEST STATS

Only three players have 15+ goal contributions in the Champions League knockout stages for PSG:



- Ousmane Dembélé

- Kylian Mbappé

- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ?



? Squawka pic.twitter.com/odB6iGhBQC — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 6, 2026

Manuel Neuer conceded SIX goals before he made his first save across both legs against PSG. ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/lWrmK9px9f — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 6, 2026

Ousmane Dembélé has scored the third earliest goal in a UEFA Champions League semi-final (2:19) after Marcus Thuram for Inter vs Barcelona last season (30 seconds) and Kevin De Bruyne for Manchester City vs Real Madrid in 2021-22 (1:34). ⏱️ pic.twitter.com/0FgmGPiFIo — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 6, 2026

Warren Zaïre-Emery and Désiré Doué are the fourth and fifth players to start four UEFA Champions League semi-finals before turning 21 alongside Kanu, Iker Casillas and David Alaba. ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/TAXtFBAaIO — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 6, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Bayern have already won the 2025-26 Bundesliga title, but they will continue their league season against Wolfsburg on Saturday evening.

PSG, meanwhile, will resume their Ligue 1 campaign against Brest on Sunday night; Enrique's side are currently six points clear of second-placed Lens at the summit.