Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'determined' to sign £34.6m player with 'official offer' lined up

By Carter White | 28 Apr 2026 17:08

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to submit an initial £34.6m bid for Borussia Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson.

The in-form Red Devils took another seismic step towards Champions League qualification on Monday night, when the hosts at the Theatre of Dreams managed a 2-1 success over visitors Brentford.

It was more of the same for Man United with Casemiro scoring yet again and Bruno Fernandes providing an assist for Benjamin Sesko before the Bees scored from range late on to make the final stages rather nervy for Michael Carrick's boys.

Following the collection of maximum points at the expense of Brentford, the Red Devils are sitting in third spot in the Premier League standings, 11 points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Man Utd have been linked with a move for Dortmund man Ryerson earlier in 2026, with top-flight foes Newcastle United also said to be admirers of the Norwegian, who should feature at the World Cup this summer.

© Imago

Man Utd to submit £34.6m Ryerson bid?

According to German outlet FussBall Daten, Manchester United are seeking major improvements on the right flank ahead of the 2026-27 season, in which they are likely to be competing in the Champions League.

The report claims that scouts of the Red Devils have been left mightily impressed by the talents of the 28-year-old, rating the full-back as highly as possible in the categories of 'discipline, crossing ability and focus'.

It is believed that Man Utd are preparing an initial bid for Ryerson totalling £34.6m, with current club Dortmund supposedly considering a sale of the Norway international during the summer trading point.

The former Union Berlin man is a right-back by trade but can also operate as a wing-back and has additionally featured in more advanced areas to great effect for Dortmund during the 2025-26 term.

In truth, Ryerson has transformed into somewhat of a playmaking hero for the Bundesliga outfit, providing a staggering 16 assists across all competitions, including 13 in the top flight of Germany.

© Imago

Man Utd's right-back roll call

During Man Utd's 2-1 win over Brentford on Monday night, Portugal international Diogo Dalot was given a start at Old Trafford, where the Red Devils moved even closer to Champions League qualification.

Capable of fulfilling that role on the right side of defence, Noussair Mazraoui is an alternative option, also accustomed to playing at centre-back over the course of his career to date.

Capable of playing further forward and an exceptional creator, Ryerson would bring a different set of qualities to those currently in the right-back ranks at Man Utd, further strengthening the first team.