Tottenham transfer news: £25m star 'to leave' Spurs even if they stay up as personal terms now agreed

By Lewis Blain | 01 May 2026 08:22

Tottenham Hotspur are bracing for a major summer shake-up, with key players already lining up potential exits.

Uncertainty over their Premier League status has only intensified transfer speculation around the squad.

But one departure now looks increasingly inevitable, regardless of how the season ends.

Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario agrees Inter Milan move

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

According to reports, Guglielmo Vicario has agreed personal terms with Inter Milan ahead of a summer move, with goalkeeper 'set to leave' north London this off-season.

The Italian international is expected to depart Spurs even if they avoid relegation, underlining the scale of change that could be coming.

Inter, who are currently pushing for the Serie A title, have identified Vicario as a key target and have already made significant progress on the player side of the deal.

Signed in 2023, Vicario has made over 90 appearances for Spurs but has endured an inconsistent spell, with injuries and fluctuating form impacting his time at the club.

A deal could cost in the region of £20 to £25 million.

Guglielmo Vicario won't be the only exit at Tottenham

© Iconsport / PA Images

Vicario’s expected departure could be just the start of a mass exodus at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Players such as Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are also attracting strong interest, and given their quality, their futures may not be tied solely to whether Spurs remain in the Premier League.

Even if survival is secured, the Lilywhites could still face a significant rebuild, with several key figures assessing their options after a disappointing campaign.

Who will replace Guglielmo Vicario at Spurs?

© Imago / Sportimage

Replacing Vicario will be a major decision for Spurs.

Antonin Kinsky has been given opportunities but has struggled for consistency, raising questions over whether he is ready to step up as the club’s long-term No.1.

That could push Tottenham back into the transfer market, where names like James Trafford have already been linked.

Given the importance of the position, particularly for a side looking to stabilise and rebuild, Spurs are unlikely to take risks.

Whether they back Kinsky or bring in a new first-choice goalkeeper, this is shaping up to be one of the defining decisions of Roberto De Zerbi's summer.