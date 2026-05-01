Espanyol vs. Real Madrid: Predicted XI for Los Blancos as Alvaro Arbeloa faces attacking dilemma

By Matt Law | 01 May 2026 07:30 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 07:31

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa will be without the services of a number of important players for Sunday evening's La Liga contest with Espanyol.

Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Arda Guler are all out for the remainder of the season with injuries, while Kylian Mbappe will be sidelined for at least this match due to a hamstring issue.

There is a chance that Mbappe will be back for El Clasico next weekend, although no risks will be taken on the France international's fitness.

Thibaut Courtois is again likely to miss out despite making strong progress in his recovery from a thigh injury, with his return instead expected to come in the upcoming game with Barcelona.

Aurelien Tchouameni is also a doubt due to a calf issue, so Eduardo Camavinga could potentially feature in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde.

There is a space in the final third of the field due to Mbappe's absence, and Gonzalo Garcia is likely to be given the nod through the middle in this contest.

Brahim Diaz could also retain his spot for the clash at RCDE Stadium, with Vinicius Junior featuring down the left on Sunday night.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Mendy; Valverde, Bellingham, Camavinga; Diaz, G Garcia, Vinicius