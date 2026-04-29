Wolves transfer news: Legendary defender linked with Spurs 'among options' being considered by Rob Edwards

By Darren Plant | 29 Apr 2026 13:42

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly considering whether to rival Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign James Tavernier.

After a legendary 11-year stint at Rangers, Tavernier has confirmed that he will be departing Ibrox at the end of the season.

With an astonishing 144 goals and 148 assists from 563 appearances in all competitions, the right-sided defender will go down as an all-time Rangers great.

However, now at the age of 34, Tavernier must decide the next step of his career, aware that he will not be short of options.

A recent report has indicated that Spurs are interested in acquiring the veteran's signature, albeit on one condition.

Nevertheless, as per the Express & Star, Wolves are also admirers of the former Bristol City player.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Wolves push for Tavernier?

The report alleges that Tavernier is viewed as 'one of a number of options' that are being considered by Wolves ahead of their return to the Championship.

Rob Edwards is eager to bring in plenty of British experience to a squad that has been lacking that nous in the Premier League.

While it is plausible that Tavernier may be eyeing a transfer to a Premier League club, Wolves are among the clubs who may be viewed as the next best option.

© Iconsport

Should Wolves prioritise Tavernier approach?

Although Tavernier turns 35 years of age in October, it cannot be ignored that Wolves require someone of his profile.

As well as winning five pieces of silverware during his time at Rangers, Tavernier has been captain of the Glasgow giants.

When many of Wolves' dressing room leaders are likely to be leaving, Edwards will be desperate to replace that over the coming months.

At this point in time, Jackson Tchatchoua, Matt Doherty, Rodrigo Gomes and Pedro Lima are Wolves' options at right wing-back.

Nevertheless, there is a strong argument that Tavernier would start ahead of any of those players.