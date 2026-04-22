James Tavernier’s Rangers career in numbers as legendary defender bids emotional farewell

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Apr 2026 12:09

James Tavernier has announced that he will be leaving Rangers at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a memorable 11-year career at Ibrox.

The 34-year-old moved to Scotland from Wigan Athletic in July 2015 and has since established himself as a club legend with the Glaswegian giants, whom he has captained for the last eight seasons.

Tavernier stated at the beginning of this week that he will "never shut the door " on a new contract at Rangers and suggested that a decision over his future was “too far ahead for me to think about”.

However, less than 72 hours later, Tavernier has taken to social media to confirm that he will depart Ibrox when his deal expires in the summer, as he feels that “the time is right for a new challenge”.

A lengthy statement posted on his Instagram account read: “To the fans, My teammates and all the staff at the club, after a lot of thought, I've made the decision that this will be my final season at the club.

“This hasn't been an easy decision. This club has been a huge part of my life and my family's over the past 11 years. It's given me so much, both on and off the pitch and from the moment I arrived, l've always tried to give everything I had to represent it in the right way.

“To have had the honour of being made captain of this club since 2018 is something I will always be incredibly proud of. Leading this team out, Wearing the armband and being trusted in that role has meant more to me than I can properly put into words.

Tavernier to leave Rangers: "I feel the time is right for a new challenge"

© Iconsport / PA Images

“We've shared the highs and the lows together and some truly incredible moments along the way. These include lifting the Scottish Cup, League Cup, our journey to a European final and those unforgettable European nights at Ibrox against Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, where the atmosphere was something I will never forget.

“It also includes winning the league title and delivering 55, A moment that meant everything to this club and its supporters and one. I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

“To all the players I've shared the pitch and dressing room with over the years, Thank you. The bonds we've built, the battles we've been through and the memories we've created are what make this game so special.

“To the staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes every single day, thank you for everything you've done for me and for the team. Your support often goes unseen, but it has never gone unappreciated.

“And to the fans, your support home and away, through every high and every difficult moment, has meant more than I can ever fully express. You are the heart and soul of this club and it has been a privilege to play in front of you.

“This isn't the end just yet. There is still a season to finish and we are fully focused on pushing for the league title. I will continue to give absolutely everything, As I always have until the very last day

“While I feel the time is right for a new challenge, my focus right now is on finishing this season the right way, together.

“Thank you for everything this club has given me. It has been the greatest honour of my career to represent it and to lead it.

“This club will always be a part of me, and I will always be a part of it. Once a Ranger, always a Ranger.”

Tavernier's decision to announce his end-of-season departure comes at a time when Rangers are fighting for the Scottish Premiership title in a thrilling three-horse race with Celtic and current leaders Hearts, who sit just one point clear of Danny Rohl's side with five games remaining.