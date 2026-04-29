Preview: Corinthians vs Penarol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 29 Apr 2026 14:04 , Last updated: 29 Apr 2026 14:04

Corinthians welcome Penarol to the Neo Quimica Arena for a Copa Libertadores Group E encounter, with the hosts aiming to maintain their perfect start while the visitors fight to keep their qualification hopes alive.

With two wins from two matches, the Brazilian side sit top of the group and could open up a significant gap with another victory, while the visitors arrive under pressure with just one point and in the midst of a difficult run of form.

Match preview

Corinthians head into this clash full of confidence, having undergone a clear transformation since the arrival of Fernando Diniz, who was appointed to halt a prolonged winless streak that had plunged the club into crisis earlier this year.

The Brazilian giants had gone nine matches without a victory prior to his arrival, but the turnaround has been immediate, with four wins and two draws in six matches across all competitions, lifting both results and morale within the squad.

That improvement has been particularly evident in the Copa Libertadores, where Corinthians have won both of their opening matches without conceding a goal, recording back-to-back 2-0 victories over Platense and Independiente Santa Fe.

Defensive solidity has been a key feature of their resurgence, with six consecutive clean sheets highlighting a more organised structure, while the attacking play has also become more fluid under Diniz’s philosophy, often referred to as "Dinizismo".

The system emphasises build-up from the back, compact spacing between units and width through full-backs such as Matheuzinho and Matheus Bidu, while the team has also shown adaptability by utilising aerial strength through Gabriel Paulista and Gustavo Henrique when needed.

Another major boost has been the form of Rodrigo Garro, who has rediscovered his creative influence and contributed four assists in his last five matches, becoming a central figure in the team’s attacking play.

In the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians also returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Vasco, moving up to 14th place with 15 points and further reinforcing the sense that the team is on an upward trajectory.

© Imago

Penarol, by contrast, arrive in Sao Paulo enduring a difficult period, having gone five matches without a win across all competitions, including setbacks in both domestic and continental action.

Their most recent defeat came against Wanderers (1-0), a result that also confirmed Racing as champions of the 2026 Torneo Apertura, underlining the extent of their struggles in recent weeks.

In the Copa Libertadores, Penarol have managed just one point from their opening two matches, drawing 1-1 away to Independiente Santa Fe before suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Platense, leaving them in a precarious position in the group.

Their problems are not limited to results, as the squad has been heavily affected by injuries, with eight players unavailable for this fixture, significantly limiting the options available to head coach Diego Aguirre.

Additionally, Franco Escobar will miss the match through suspension following his red card in the previous round, further weakening an already stretched squad.

Despite holding a slight historical edge in this fixture, including a dominant showing in their last meeting in 2021, the current form and circumstances surrounding both teams suggest a very different dynamic heading into this encounter.

Corinthians Copa Libertadores form:

W

W

Corinthians form (all competitions):

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D

W

D

W

W

Penarol Copa Libertadores form:

D

L

Penarol form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Rebeca Schumacker

Corinthians are boosted by the return of Hugo Souza and Matheuzinho, who were suspended domestically but are available for this continental fixture, while Andre is also eligible despite his recent red card in the league.

However, Memphis Depay remains unavailable as he continues to recover from a thigh injury, while Hugo, Joao Pedro Tchoca and Kayke are also sidelined, with the latter ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Rodrigo Garro is expected to return to the starting lineup, while Vitinho and Jesse Lingard are competing for a place in attack alongside Yuri Alberto.

Penarol, meanwhile, are dealing with a significant injury crisis, with Leonardo Fernandez, Maximiliano Olivera, Nahuel Herrera, Emanuel Gularte, Lorenzo Couture and Javier Cabrera all ruled out.

Escobar is suspended, adding to their defensive concerns, although Eduardo Darias, Lucas Ferreira and Luis Angulo have returned to the squad and could feature.

Matias Arezo, who recently struggled with a physical issue, is expected to be available and should lead the line for the visitors.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Paulista, Henrique, Bidu; Raniele, Andre, Bidon, Garro; Vitinho, Alberto

Penarol possible starting lineup:

Aguerre; Rodriguez, Lemos, Ferreira, Laxalt; Remedi; Angulo, Darias, Togni, Gonzalez; Arezo

We say: Corinthians 2-0 Penarol

Corinthians have built strong momentum under Fernando Diniz and have looked particularly solid defensively, making them clear favourites on home soil.

With Penarol struggling for form and heavily impacted by injuries, it is difficult to see the visitors causing a major upset, and another controlled performance from the hosts should see them take a decisive step toward qualification.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.