Preview: Corinthians vs Santa Fe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 14 Apr 2026 20:21

Corinthians will host Independiente Santa Fe on Wednesday, April 15 in a significant Copa Libertadores Group E fixture, with the Brazilian side aiming to maintain their strong start and hold on to top spot in the group while playing at home.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe arrive seeking valuable points on the road and a boost in confidence in the competition, with the match expected to be closely contested as both sides require a positive result to keep their qualification hopes on track.

Match preview

Corinthians head into this match with confidence after winning their Copa Libertadores 2026 debut, having beaten Platense 2-0 away to move top of the group as the only side to win in the opening round, which has significantly lifted morale ahead of their return to the Neo Química Arena where they aim to build on that momentum.

Despite that strong continental start, their Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A form remains a concern, with Corinthians collecting just 11 points from 11 matches and hovering near the relegation zone.

In their most recent derby against Palmeiras, they managed to hold on for a draw despite finishing with nine men, a contrast that further underlines the pressure currently surrounding the squad.

The week also saw a managerial change, as Dorival Junior departed following poor results and Fernando Diniz took charge, making an immediate impact with a winning debut despite limited preparation time while expressing confidence in the squad and targeting improved collective performances.

With a rich history in the competition, Corinthians are competing in their 18th Copa Libertadores campaign, having last won the title in 2012, and with a competitive yet manageable group alongside the advantage of playing at the Neo Quimica Arena, they are aiming to take another step toward the knockout rounds.

Independiente Santa Fe have returned to the group stage after five years away and began with a 1-1 draw at home against Penarol, a result that felt like a missed opportunity, making points on the road against Corinthians particularly important.

The Colombian side qualified for the competition by winning their domestic title in 2025, but their current campaign has fallen short of expectations.

New signings such as Maximiliano Lovera and Bustos have yet to make a strong impact, leaving experienced striker Hugo Rodallega as the standout figure in the squad.

Head coach Pablo Repetto has acknowledged the difficulty of the group, highlighting the strength of Brazilian opposition while calling for greater efficiency, and after drawing at home in their opener, he recognises that securing points away will be crucial, with the trip to Corinthians viewed as a decisive test.

Santa Fe are also dealing with fitness concerns following their opening fixture, but despite these issues, they remain ambitious and are aiming to match or surpass their historic 2013 run to the semi-finals.

Corinthians Copa Libertadores form:

W

Corinthians form (all competitions):

DLLWD

Santa Fe Copa Libertadores form:

D

Santa Fe form (all competitions):

WLDDD

Team News

© Imago / Rebeca Schumacker

Corinthians approach the match with a significantly depleted squad due to recurring injuries, with Memphis Depay, Gui Negao, Hugo, Kaio Cesar, Charles, Pedro Milans, Joao Pedro Tchoca and Fabrizio Angileri all unavailable, while Memphis Depay remains the most notable absentee in attack with no confirmed return date.

As a result, Corinthians are expected to continue with Kayke and Yuri Alberto leading the line, as the coaching staff look to maximise available resources and maintain performance levels despite the numerous absences.

Independiente Santa Fe also face injury issues, particularly in midfield, with Yilmar Velasquez sidelined by a muscle injury and Maximiliano Lovera dealing with a knee problem, leaving both without clear return timelines and weakening the team in that area.

Additional concerns include Mateo Puerta and Ewil Murillo, who remain in treatment, while goalkeeper Andres Mosquera Marmolejo is a doubt due to a calf issue, forcing Santa Fe to reorganise as they aim to stay competitive away from home.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Paulista, Henrique, Bidu; Bidon, Andre, Raniele; Garro; Alberto, Kayke

Santa Fe possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Palacios, Olivera, Moreno, Mafla; Zapata, Torres, Torres; Palacios, Fernandez, Rodallega

We say: Corinthians 2-0 Santa Fe

Santa Fe arrive in Sao Paulo in a difficult spell, having gone four Liga BetPlay matches without a win—three of which were draws—and sitting outside the qualification places domestically, while still adjusting to Copa Libertadores demands after their opening draw against Penarol in which they struggled to impose themselves.

Corinthians, by contrast, appear to be improving under Fernando Diniz, whose arrival has already brought a 2-0 Libertadores win over Platense and a resilient derby draw against Palmeiras, and with home advantage at the Neo Quimica Arena and strong support behind them, they look well-equipped to control the game, exploit defensive weaknesses and secure another three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.