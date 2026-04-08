Preview: Platense vs Corinthians - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 08 Apr 2026 07:14

Amid a deep-seated crisis, Corinthians travel to Argentina for their 2026 Copa Libertadores group-stage debut against Platense. The match is set to be played at the Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López on Thursday, April 9.

Group E is expected to be fiercely contested, with Independiente Santa Fe and Peñarol also in the mix. The Brazilian side will be eager to secure all three points on Argentine soil as they begin their push for a place in the round of 16.

Match preview

Platense supporters will witness a historic night on Thursday when referee Piero Maza gets the match under way. It will be the first time the club has participated in South America's premier club competition.

Their qualification came on June 1, 2025, when they won the Torneo Apertura and secured the first top-flight Argentine title in their 120-year history.

To prepare for the occasion, the club carried out a series of renovations to their stadium, bringing it into compliance with CONMEBOL regulations. Their Libertadores debut arrives, however, at a moment of considerable instability.

Platense have gone six matches without a win, drawing four and losing two. Their most recent outing was on Wednesday, April 1, when they were held to a 0-0 draw by Lanús. With three wins, six draws and three defeats, they sit tenth in Group A of the Apertura on 15 points.

The man tasked with leading Platense through 2026 is Walter Zunino, who had previously served as the club's assistant manager since 2024. The Argentine was appointed on a permanent basis at the start of the season and has been working to impose his ideas on a modest squad.

Making their debut in the competition, Platense will approach Thursday's clash with fierce intent, offering their supporters a night to remember. The club will be hoping to start their Libertadores campaign well, though given the pedigree of their group-stage rivals, they enter as the clear outsiders for a knockout-stage berth.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Corinthians, unlike their opponents, arrive in Argentina in the midst of a managerial change. Dorival Júnior was dismissed after a run of nine matches without a win. The defeat that cost him his job came last Sunday at the Neo Química Arena, where Internacional won 1-0.

The board acted swiftly, announcing the appointment of Fernando Diniz until the end of 2026. The 52-year-old had been out of work since his departure from Vasco, with his attacking philosophy and immediate availability proving decisive factors in his swift recruitment.

Diniz's primary challenge is to restore the team's confidence. Beyond the poor run of form, Corinthians sit 16th in the Brasileirão, having won just two of their opening matches. The attack is one of the areas demanding urgent attention, with the side averaging just 0.8 goals per game across the first ten rounds of the league season.

Copa do Brasil champions, Corinthians had been absent from the Libertadores for two seasons. In 2023, they were eliminated in the group stage, finishing third in Group E. Armed with a stronger squad — led by Memphis Depay, Yuri Alberto and Breno Bidon — expectations are high for a place in the knockout rounds.

Thursday's fixture also presents an opportunity for Corinthians to end a miserable run of form on the road. Their last away win came on February 19, when they beat Athletico Paranaense 1-0 at the Arena da Baixada.

Platense form (all competitions):

D D D L L D

Corinthians form (all competitions):

L D D D L L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Platense begin their Libertadores campaign with six players in the treatment room. Gonzalo Goñi, Agustín Ocampos, Franco Mineva, Santiago Quirós, Héctor Bobadilla and Marco Portillo are all injured and have yet to feature this season, meaning none will be available against Corinthians.

Defender Ignácio Vázquez picked up a muscular thigh problem ahead of the goalless draw with Lanús. He is undergoing treatment and will be assessed on the day of the match. Should he fail to recover in time, Eugenio Raggio is the likeliest candidate to replace him.

With limited time on the training pitch, Fernando Diniz is not expected to make wholesale changes to the starting line-up inherited from recent matches. The new head coach will be without Memphis Depay, Kaio César, Hugo and Gui Negão, all of whom are injured for his first game in charge.

The main question mark hangs over the attacking line and who will partner Yuri Alberto. Jesse Lingard made his first start for the club last time out but could be rotated given concerns over his match sharpness, as he continues to build towards full fitness.

Platense possible starting lineup:

Matías Borgogno; Juan Ignacio Saborido, Víctor Cuesta, Eugenio Raggio (Ignácio Vázquez), Tomás Silva; Pablo Ferreira, Iván Gómez; Juan Gauto, Martín Barrios, Guido Mainero; Gonzalo Lencina. Manager: Walter Zunino.

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Gabriel Paulista, Fabrizio Angileri; Raniele, Matheus Pereira, Breno Bidon, André Luiz; Jesse Lingard (Vitinho), Yuri Alberto. Manager: Fernando Diniz.

We say: Platense 0-0 Corinthians

Both sides have struggled in front of goal in recent weeks, with a high proportion of their matches producing fewer than 2.5 goals. In Diniz’s first game in charge, Corinthians may also show signs of attacking uncertainty, particularly in the final third.

Platense have seen nine of their last matches finish with under three goals, including four goalless draws. Given that trend, a 0-0 draw appears the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.