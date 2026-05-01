Preview: Lyon Women vs Arsenal Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 01 May 2026 01:53 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 02:01

Arsenal Women will head to France with a narrow lead for Saturday's Women's Champions League semi-final second leg against Lyon Women.

The reigning European champions came from behind to establish a 2-1 advantage in Sunday's first leg.

Match preview

Record European champions Lyon have work to do if they are to keep their hopes alive of winning their first UWCL trophy since the 2021-22 campaign.

The French side are at risk of losing to Arsenal in the semi-finals for the second consecutive season after they failed to defend their one-goal lead in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium.

Jule Brand put Lyon in front inside 20 minutes, but a Christiane Endler own goal and an Olivia Smith effort condemned Jonatan Giraldez's side to back-to-back away defeats in Europe.

Lyon will be hoping for a repeat of their quarter-final success against Wolfsburg, which saw them overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit with a 4-0 win after extra-time in the return fixture in France.

They will certainly be looking forward to returning to home surroundings after being held to a 1-1 draw in their midweek away league game against Nantes, a result that means they have failed to win four of their last five competitive away matches.

In contrast, Lyon have won all 17 of their home matches this season, keeping clean sheets in each of the last 11 of those victories.

© Imago / Sportimage

Arsenal are just two games away from retaining their European crown, although Renee Slegers will know her side still have significant work to do to punch their ticket to the final in Oslo.

The Gunners will certainly head to France in a confident mood after following their first-ever home win over Lyon with a resounding 7-0 victory over Leicester City in Wednesday's Women's Super League clash.

Stina Blackstenius and Smilla Holmberg netted braces in the one-sided contest, helping move Arsenal into third position and to within eight points of leaders Manchester City with two games in hand.

While the Gunners are still mathematically in the hunt for their first WSL title since 2016, the UWCL remains the most realistic route to a trophy this season, given the fact that Man City can seal the championship with wins in their final two games.

The omens appear to be in Arsenal's favour ahead of Saturday's trip to the Groupama Stadium, considering they have won 18 of their previous 19 European ties when they have prevailed in the first leg.

They can also take confidence from the fact they have won their last two away games against Lyon, including a 4-1 success in last season's semi-final second leg.

Lyon Women Women's Champions League form:

D W W L W L

Lyon Women form (all competitions):

D W W W L D

Arsenal Women Women's Champions League form:

W W W W L W

Arsenal Women form (all competitions):

W W L L W W

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

The hosts are still unable to call upon forward Liana Joseph, who is continuing to work on her rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury.

They are also sweating on the fitness of Selma Bacha and Melchie Dumornay, who were on the bench at the Emirates Stadium but not deemed fit to play.

If the pair are not ready to start, Giraldez could stick with the same lineup that played the first leg in London.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are unable to call upon Katie Reid, Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Manuela Zinsberger.

There are also doubts about whether the attacking trio of Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead and Olivia Smith will be available for Saturday’s second leg.

After rotating her side in midweek, Slegers is set to recall Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Mariona Caldentey, Caitlin Foord and Alessia Russo.

Lyon Women possible starting lineup:

Endler; Lawrence, Renard, Engen, Svava; Shrader, Heaps, Yohannes; Diani, Brand, Hegerberg

Arsenal Women possible starting lineup:

Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Little, Caldentey; Holmberg, Russo, Foord; Blackstenius

We say: Lyon Women 3-1 Arsenal Women (Lyon to win 4-3 on aggregate)

Arsenal have enjoyed success on their last two trips to Lyon, but they are likely to face a much tougher test this time around against a team that boasts a 100% record on home turf.

We think the French giants will make full use of home advantage to turn the tie in their favour with a commanding performance.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.