Preview: Vitoria vs Corinthians - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 17 Apr 2026 23:58 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 00:02

Round 12 of the 2026 Brasileiro sees Vitoria and Corinthians meet on Sunday at the Estadio Manoel Barradas in Salvador. The clash brings together two sides experiencing contrasting fortunes, promising an intriguing contest in front of the Bahian faithful.

The home side arrive off the back of three consecutive victories and will look to harness the strength of the Barradao to extend their positive run.

Corinthians, meanwhile, are winless in eight league games and are hoping to rediscover their form under new manager Fernando Diniz as they search for a confidence-boosting result.

Match preview

Vitoria approach Sunday's match enjoying their best spell of the season. The Bahian side sit 10th in the Brasileirao with 14 points, having climbed four places after a 2-0 win over Sao Paulo last time out. Manager Jair Ventura has instilled a clear tactical identity, with the squad showing increasing defensive solidity in recent weeks.

Vitoria's great weapon is their home advantage. The club has won four of five games at the Barradao — the fourth-best record in the Brasileirao, level with Sao Paulo.

Preparation for this weekend’s encounter has been aided by a full week of training and positive regional momentum. On Thursday, Vitoria beat Piaui 3-1 in the Copa do Nordeste with a rotated squad, extending their unbeaten run to four games in all competitions. That confidence boost should translate into a more assertive display against Corinthians.

Tactically, Jair Ventura has built a pragmatic system that prioritises defensive organisation before attacking forays. The partnership of Erick and Renato Kayzer has been the primary route to goal, while Matheuzinho and Martinez are given licence to support from wide areas.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Corinthians, by contrast, are in a downward spiral and enduring their most difficult spell of the season. The club sit 16th with 11 points from 11 matches, having failed to win any of their last eight league fixtures. This poor run led to Dorival Junior's dismissal and forced a swift managerial change.

The board responded by appointing Fernando Diniz on April 6 as a matter of urgency. The manager is only in his second week at the helm, limiting the adjustments he can make at this stage. Nevertheless, he arrives in Bahia tasked with halting the negative run and restoring belief within the squad.

Corinthians' attacking output is a concern. In 11 Brasileiro matches, they have scored just eight goals—an average of 0.73 per game—while conceding 11, with defensive displays also falling short of expectations.

Yuri Alberto remains the main attacking threat and leads the club's scoring charts this season with four goals—matching the combined total of all other forwards in the squad.

A congested fixture schedule further complicates matters for the new manager, with the trip to Salvador coming just three days after a 2-0 win over Independiente Santa Fe in the second round of the Copa Libertadores.

With the need to respond and avoid slipping further down the table, Corinthians are banking on Diniz's tactical organisation and the quality of their first-choice players to secure a positive result at the Barradao.

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

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Vitoria form (all competitions):

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Corinthians Brasileiro form:

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Corinthians form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Vitoria arrive with a number of important absentees, with the medical department kept busy by injuries to Jamerson, Neris, Dudu, Edu, Ruben Ismael, Pedro Henrique, Mateus Silva, and Marinho.

Defender Camutanga is also sidelined after sustaining a broken foot in the last round, placing additional pressure on Jair Ventura's defensive plans.

Despite these absences, the home side retain several key players. Lucas Arcanjo continues in goal, while Erick, Renato Kayzer, Matheuzinho, and Martinez form the attacking core.

The centre-back pairing is expected to feature Luan Candido alongside Edenilson, a midfielder deployed out of position, while academy prospects Kauan and Wanderson are also in contention.

For Corinthians, Fernando Diniz also faces issues with team selection. Right-back Matheuzinho and midfielder Andre are suspended following red cards in the derby against Palmeiras.

On the injury front, Joao Pedro Tchoca, Pedro Milans, Charles, Kaio Cesar, Memphis Depay, Gui Negao and Fabrizio Angileri are all unavailable.

Despite these absences, Corinthians still possess their first-choice spine. Hugo Souza continues in goal, with Gabriel Paulista and Gustavo Henrique in central defence, and Matheus Bidu at left-back.

Rodrigo Garro remains the creative hub, Yuri Alberto leads the line, and youngster Kayke is earning increased minutes.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Arcanjo; Mendes, Edenilson, Candido, Ramon; Baralhas, Caique; Erick, Martinez, Matheuzinho; Kayzer

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Ramalho, Paulista, Henrique, Bidu; Bidon, Carrillo, Raniele; Garro; Kayke, Alberto

We say: Vitoria 0-1 Corinthians

Corinthians arrive buoyed by two consecutive Libertadores victories under Fernando Diniz, having rediscovered defensive solidity. Even without sparkling in attack, the side have shown competitiveness away from home, and their efficiency from set pieces—a decisive weapon against Santa Fe—could tip a tight contest in their favour.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.