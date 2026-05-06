Xavi Simons injury news: Games Tottenham, Netherlands star could miss after surgery update

By Oliver Thomas | 06 May 2026 16:58 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 17:16

Tottenham Hotspur have offered their support to midfielder Xavi Simons following confirmation that he has undergone surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 23-year-old was forced off on a stretcher holding his right knee during the second half of Spurs’ crucial 1-0 Premier League victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux following a collision with Hugo Bueno.

After carrying out tests to assess the severity of the injury, it was confirmed 48 hours after the match that Simons has ruptured his ACL, ruling the Netherlands international out for the rest of the season and the 2026 World Cup.

Surgery complete ✔️



We’ll be with you every step of the way during your recovery, @xavisimons ? pic.twitter.com/DtuOkPLkbd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2026

Tottenham have since taken to social media and their official website to post an image of Simons shortly after undergoing surgery, confirming that “the procedure was completed on Tuesday (May 5) and our number seven will now commence his recovery and rehabilitation process.”

On X, Spurs posted: "Surgery complete. We'll be with you every step of the way during your recovery @xavisimons”

Simons has also taken to social media to provide an update to his followers, posting a collection of images along with the caption: "I went missin, on a mission just perfecting my craft. Intro done. Now we rise”

One of the images in Simons’s post read: “Best advice for being alone? Embrace it. The biggest lessons in life are learnt when you have to go through things alone”.

Simons has received an outpouring of support from several of his Tottenham teammates, including fellow Dutchman Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Djed Spence, Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso and Pape Sarr.

Simons could miss up to 30 games for club and country after ACL surgery

© Iconsport / PA Images

Simons is now set for “a lengthy spell out”, and it is widely thought that the midfielder could remain sidelined until 2027.

Should that prove to be the case, Simons could miss up to 30 matches for club and country across all competitions for the rest of the calendar year.

Simons is guaranteed to miss the Netherlands’ three Group F matches at this summer’s World Cup against Japan, Sweden and Tunisia, as well as a warm-up fixture before the tournament begins against Algeria in early June.

The 34-cap international is also expected to miss all six of the Netherlands’ UEFA Nations League fixtures scheduled between September and November this year – home and away games against Germany, Greece and Serbia.

At club level, Simons could be sidelined for the first half of the 2026-27 season, and should Spurs avoid relegation from the Premier League this term, they could have as many as 18 top-flight fixtures pencilled into their diary up until the end of December this year.

This season, Spurs played 18 times in the Premier League between August and December 2025, as well as two EFL Cup ties, and a similar fixture plan is set to be applied for the next campaign, though Tottenham’s EFL Cup participation will depend on how far they progress in the tournament.

Xavi Simons’s numbers for Tottenham in all competitions ⚽️ Games: 41 ⚽️ Goals: 5 ⚽️ Assists: 6 ⚽️ Minutes played: 2,569 ⚽️ Starts: 28 ⚽️ Substitute appearances: 13 ⚽️ Wins: 12 ⚽️ Draws: 10 ⚽️ Losses: 19

Since joining Spurs from RB Leipzig for a reported £51.8m in August 2025, Simons has played 41 times for the North Londoners in all competitions, scoring five goals and registering six assists.

Simons scored three of those goals across 10 Champions League outings before Spurs were beaten 8-5 on aggregate by Atletico Madrid in the last 16 – he scored twice in a 3-2 second-leg win over the Spanish side.

The versatile playmaker has also contributed to seven goals (two goals, five assists) in 28 Premier League games this term, with Tottenham currently sitting 17th in the table and just one point clear of the relegation zone with three matches remaining.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi will have to cope without Simons for games against Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton, with Spurs facing the former in North London on Monday night.