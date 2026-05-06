Preview: Mirassol vs LDU Quito - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 06 May 2026 14:47

Mirassol and LDU Quito meet on Thursday evening at Estádio José Maria de Campos Maia—the Maião—in the fourth round of Group G of the Copa Libertadores.

The group reaches its halfway stage with three sides level at the top, in a campaign so far defined by fine margins, particularly goal difference. This will be the second meeting between the two clubs in the group, with home advantage now shifting to Mirassol.

Match preview

Mirassol arrive at the fourth round of the Libertadores in their best form since January. On Sunday, they defeated Corinthians 2-1 in the 14th round of the Brasileirão — four days after beating Always Ready 2-0 at the Maião in the continental competition.

It was the first back-to-back winning run for Rafael Guanaes's side in approximately three months, following a spell in which they recorded eight defeats, two draws and two wins across all competitions in their previous 12 outings.

The victory over Corinthians, sealed in the first half through goals from Carlos Eduardo and Edson Carioca, left Mirassol 18th in the Série A table with 12 points from 13 matches — one fewer than most of their direct rivals. The gap to Corinthians, the first side inside the relegation zone, stands at three points. A recovery that once seemed unlikely now looks entirely possible.

Thursday's match opens a run of three consecutive home fixtures at the Maião, spread across the Brasileirão, the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.

A win would allow Mirassol to climb to first or second in Group G. Lanús face Always Ready in the other group fixture and, should both sides win, they would be level on nine points — with the leading position determined by goal difference, a criterion that is equally tight at present.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

LDU arrive at the Maião on the back of a 1-0 victory over Guayaquil City on Saturday in the 12th round of the Ecuadorian Championship. The goal was scored by Deyverson, the former Fortaleza centre-forward, from the penalty spot in the first half. It was the Brazilian's second goal in LDU colours — alongside one assist — under the management of fellow Brazilian Tiago Nunes.

In the Ecuadorian Championship, LDU sit sixth with 17 points from 12 matches — a record of five wins, two draws and five defeats. Their domestic form has been inconsistent, but their recent continental pedigree tells a different story. Last season, Tiago Nunes's side eliminated Botafogo and São Paulo in the Libertadores before falling to Palmeiras at the semi-final stage — having won the first leg 3-0 in Quito, only to be beaten 4-0 at the Allianz Parque.

In the 2026 Libertadores, LDU lead Group G on six points — the same tally as Mirassol and Lanús — but with a superior goal difference. Victory at the Maião would give them a clear advantage at the top. Defeat, on the other hand, would leave the group wide open heading into the final two rounds, with Lanús and Always Ready still very much in contention.

The first encounter between Mirassol and LDU, in the second round, ended in a 2-0 Ecuadorian victory at the Casa Blanca. Even so, the statistics paint a more balanced picture than the scoreline suggests.

Mirassol enjoyed 61 per cent possession — with LDU holding 39 per cent — and created the greater volume of chances, managing 18 shots with five on target, against LDU's five efforts, two of which were on goal.

In Quito, altitude and clinical finishing in the box proved decisive. At the Maião, at sea level and with a side that has rediscovered its confidence, the conditions figure to be considerably different.

Mirassol Copa Libertadores form:

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Mirassol form (all competitions):

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LDU Quito Copa Libertadores form:

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LDU Quito form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Mirassol will be without several key players for the home fixture. Defender João Victor, sent off against Always Ready, serves a suspension and is ruled out. Alesson, currently the team's leading provider in terms of assists, received his third yellow card and is also unavailable.

In addition, Rafael Guanaes cannot call upon injured pair Negueba — who is likely out for the season — and Igor Carius, sidelined with a thigh problem.

LDU, managed by Brazilian Tiago Nunes, are expected to field their strongest available side. No significant absentees have been reported within the squad, and the club have no players serving suspensions.

The standout name in their ranks is Deyverson, who returns to play in Brazil approximately three months after leaving Fortaleza and signing for LDU.

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Mirassol: Walter; Igor Formiga, Lucas Oliveira, Willian Machado, Victor Luís; Neto Moura, Denílson, Carlos Eduardo, Shaylon, Galeano; Edson Carioca. Manager: Rafael Guanaes.

LDU Quito possible starting lineup:

LDU: Gonzalo Valle; José Quintero, Richard Mina, Luis Segovia, Leonel Quiñónez; Gabriel Villamil, Jesús Pretell, Fernando Cornejo, Yerlin Quiñónez; Janner Corozo, Deyverson. Manager: Tiago Nunes.

We say: Mirassol 1-0 LDU Quito

Mirassol will look to capitalise on their strong recent form and consecutive victories over quality opposition as they aim to assert themselves against LDU Quito. Backed by home support at the Estádio José Maria de Campos Maia, the São Paulo side have good reason to target all three points in what is expected to be a tight and low-scoring encounter.

The outlook points towards a narrow result, with no more than one or two goals likely for the hosts, while Mirassol could also hold the advantage at half time. LDU have lost three of their last four away matches, whereas Mirassol have won three of their previous four games on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.