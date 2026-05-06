Nottingham Forest injury news: Morgan Gibbs-White update provided by Vitor Pereira ahead of Aston Villa second leg

By Darren Plant | 06 May 2026 13:58

Nottingham Forest head coach Vitor Pereira has revealed that a decision will not be made on the fitness of Morgan Gibbs-White until Thursday.

Forest make the trip across the West Midlands to face Aston Villa in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final.

The Tricky Trees hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, but their star player Gibbs-White is a significant injury doubt.

During the second half of Monday's 3-1 victory over Chelsea, Gibbs-White suffered a nasty cut after a clash of heads with Blues goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Such was the severity of the injury that the England international required multiple stitches, putting his participation against Villa very much in doubt.

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Pereira admits 'lots of Forest injury doubts'

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Pereira suggested that Gibbs-White will be given as long as possible to try to be passed fit.

The Portuguese told reporters: "We'll see. We'll see tomorrow, if he's able to play or not. It is not a question for me, it's a decision between the player and medical department.

"We will have a last meeting to decide. We have a plan with him and without him."

Pereira also suggested that a number of his Forest squad were doubts for the short trip to Villa Park.

He added: "There are a lot of doubts. But we cannot have doubts about our belief and what we want. But about the players, I have a lot...”

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Which Nottingham Forest players are injury doubts for Aston Villa game?

As well as Gibbs-White, young defender Zach Abbott also suffered a head injury against Chelsea and was withdrawn before half time.

However, Pereira has suggested that the academy graduate would be available to take his place in the squad.

Fellow defenders Ola Aina and Murillo are injury doubts after not being named in the squad for the Chelsea fixture.

Midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and winger Dan Ndoye are also attempting to prove their fitness ahead of this encounter.