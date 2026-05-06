World Cup 2026 injury list and return dates: Hugo Ekitike, Rodrygo, Xavi Simons

By Matt Law | 06 May 2026 13:43 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 13:50

The 2026 World Cup is now just around the corner, with the competition officially getting underway on June 11 and running until July 19.

It is shaping up to be a fascinating competition, with Spain, France, England, Brazil and Argentina among those viewed as serious contenders for the trophy at this stage of proceedings.

However, there will be some notable absentees at the summer tournament, with Brazil's Rodrygo, France's Hugo Ekitike and Netherlands' Xavi Simons three stars who will not be present at the 2026 World Cup due to devastating injuries.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the notable injured and doubtful players ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup 2026 injury list criteria Regular starter for the top 20-ranked nations at the World Cup, or player guaranteed/likely to make the listed nation’s World Cup squad

Star player/legend/recognisable name for any nation

Key player for club in latter stages of European competitions

Any Premier League player

World Cup 2026 injury list: England Dominic Solanke - Minor doubt | Hamstring | Possible return date: May 24 There is still a chance that Solanke could return for Tottenham Hotspur before the end of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, but confirmation of a more serious hamstring issue would put his World Cup in doubt. Jarrad Branthwaite - Out | Thigh | No return date Branthwaite suffered a severe thigh injury at the end of April and will not be available for England at the World Cup. Jack Grealish - Out | Foot | No return date Grealish is still recovering from a season-ending foot injury, and the on-loan Manchester City attacker will not feature this summer. Valentino Livramento - Minor doubt | Thigh | Possible return date: May 24 A thigh problem could rule Livramento out of the rest of Newcastle United's Premier League season, which has also put his World Cup involvement in doubt.

World Cup 2026 injury list: France Hugo Ekitike - Out | Achilles | No return date Liverpool attacker Ekitike will miss the World Cup having ruptured his Achilles tendon against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in April. Kylian Mbappe - Minor doubt | Hamstring | Possible return date: May 10 Mbappe is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, but the Real Madrid attacker could be back on the field for El Clasico on May 10. Boubacar Kamara - Major doubt | Knee | Possible return date: June 4

World Cup 2026 injury list: Spain Lamine Yamal - Minor doubt | Hamstring | Possible return date: June 4 Yamal tore his hamstring while representing Barcelona at the end of April, but the forward is already making strong progress in his recovery process, and the wonderkid is widely expected to be ready for the World Cup. Samu Aghehowa - Out | Knee | No return date Spain will be unable to call upon Porto striker Samu at the World Cup, with the 21-year-old suffering a serious knee injury in February. Mikel Merino - Minor doubt | Foot | Possible return date: June 4 Arsenal midfielder Merino will need to be assessed ahead of the World Cup, as he has been sidelined since January due to a fractured foot.

World Cup 2026 injury list: Germany Serge Gnabry - Out | Thigh | No return date Germany will be unable to call upon Gnabry at the World Cup, with the Bayern Munich attacker out due to an adductor injury on his right thigh. Marc Andre ter Stegen - Major doubt | Hamstring| Possible return date: June 14 Ter Stegen, who is on loan at Girona from Barcelona, is facing a battle to make the summer competition due to a hamstring issue.

World Cup 2026 injury list: Portugal Ruben Dias - Minor doubt | Hamstring | Possible return date: May 19 Dias has not played for Manchester City since the start of March due to a hamstring injury, but he should be back on the field before the end of the 2025-26 campaign. Tomas Araujo - Minor doubt | Muscle | Possible return date: June 6

World Cup 2026 injury list: Brazil Rodrygo - Out | Knee | No return date Rodrygo is another high-profile attacker out of the World Cup, with the Real Madrid attacker suffering a severe knee injury at the start of March. Estevao - Major doubt | Hamstring | Possible return date: 2026 World Cup knockout rounds Chelsea wonderkid Estevao faces a race against the clock to be ready for the World Cup, as he battles to overcome what has been described as a severe hamstring injury. Eder Militao - Out | Hamstring | No return date Militao's recent hamstring injury was severe enough to require an operation, and the Real Madrid centre-back will miss the World Cup.

World Cup 2026 injury list: Argentina Cristian Romero - Major doubt | Knee | Possible return date: June 17 Romero suffered a season-ending knee injury while playing for Tottenham Hotspur on April 12, and he is battling against the clock to be ready for the World Cup. Juan Foyth - Out | Knee | No return date Nico Gonzalez - Minor doubt | Muscle | Possible return date: May 17

World Cup 2026 injury list: Netherlands Xavi Simons - Out | ACL | No return date The Tottenham Hotspur attacker ruptured his ACL in a Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of April, and he will miss the World Cup. Jurrien Timber - Minor doubt | Groin | Possible return date: May 24 Jerdy Schouten - Out | ACL | No return date Matthijs de Ligt - Major doubt | Back | Possible return date: May 24 De Ligt has not played for Manchester United since November due to a serious back injury, and it is highly unlikely that he will be back for the World Cup.