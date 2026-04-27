World Cup TV schedule: Where to watch every game in the UK on BBC, ITV

By Ben Knapton | 27 Apr 2026 14:46

While there are still domestic and continental titles to fight for across the globe, all 48 World Cup 2026 teams are ramping up their preparations for a spectacular summer spectacle.

The build-up to the next quadrennial global gathering has been overshadowed by safety concerns, astronomical ticket prices and travel controversy in North America, giving travelling fans plenty to ponder for a potential once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Millions of others will instead take in the action from the comfort of their own homes or with their mates down the pub, but if you are planning a cosy night in - or early morning - for a viewing session, how can you actually watch the World Cup?

Here, Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch the 2026 World Cup in the UK.

Where to watch World Cup 2026 games in the UK

BBC Sport and ITV Sport will share the rights to broadcast 2026 World Cup matches in the UK.

Scotland's corresponding ITV channel STV will also show games from North America, while matches will be available to view on the respective streaming services ITVX and the BBC iPlayer.

What TV channels are England World Cup 2026 games on?

England's first World Cup 2026 group-stage match against Croatia on June 17 will be broadcast on ITV1, before their second contest with Ghana on June 23 is shown on BBC One.

The Three Lions round off their Group L campaign against Panama on June 27, and that showdown will be available to view on ITV1.

If England progress to the knockout rounds, this article will be updated with additional TV details.

What TV channels are Scotland's World Cup 2026 games on?

Scotland's opening game with Haiti will be broadcast on the BBC, before their battle with Morocco on June 19 is shown on ITV1 and STV.

The Tartan Army's blockbuster clash with Brazil (June 24) will be available to view on BBC, and additional TV information for knockout rounds will be added if Steve Clarke's side progress.

How to watch World Cup 2026 games on mobile phones and smart TVs

If you do not have access to terrestrial television, your phones, smart TVs and games consoles will allow you to capture the action on ITVX and the BBC iPlayer.

Simply download or navigate to the corresponding app on your device, and look for the sport section on the iPlayer - World Cup coverage will be front and centre.

On ITVX, click on the 'Live' TV section, and the World Cup match being broadcast at that time will be available to view.

Full World Cup 2026 UK TV guide: