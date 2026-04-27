World Cup TV schedule: Where to watch every game in the UK on BBC, ITV

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World Cup TV schedule: Where to watch every game in the UK
© Imago / Paul Marriott

While there are still domestic and continental titles to fight for across the globe, all 48 World Cup 2026 teams are ramping up their preparations for a spectacular summer spectacle.

The build-up to the next quadrennial global gathering has been overshadowed by safety concerns, astronomical ticket prices and travel controversy in North America, giving travelling fans plenty to ponder for a potential once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Millions of others will instead take in the action from the comfort of their own homes or with their mates down the pub, but if you are planning a cosy night in - or early morning - for a viewing session, how can you actually watch the World Cup?

Here, Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch the 2026 World Cup in the UK.

Where to watch World Cup 2026 games in the UK

BBC Sport and ITV Sport will share the rights to broadcast 2026 World Cup matches in the UK.

Scotland's corresponding ITV channel STV will also show games from North America, while matches will be available to view on the respective streaming services ITVX and the BBC iPlayer.

What TV channels are England World Cup 2026 games on?

England's first World Cup 2026 group-stage match against Croatia on June 17 will be broadcast on ITV1, before their second contest with Ghana on June 23 is shown on BBC One.

The Three Lions round off their Group L campaign against Panama on June 27, and that showdown will be available to view on ITV1.

If England progress to the knockout rounds, this article will be updated with additional TV details.

What TV channels are Scotland's World Cup 2026 games on?

Scotland's opening game with Haiti will be broadcast on the BBC, before their battle with Morocco on June 19 is shown on ITV1 and STV.

The Tartan Army's blockbuster clash with Brazil (June 24) will be available to view on BBC, and additional TV information for knockout rounds will be added if Steve Clarke's side progress.

How to watch World Cup 2026 games on mobile phones and smart TVs

If you do not have access to terrestrial television, your phones, smart TVs and games consoles will allow you to capture the action on ITVX and the BBC iPlayer.

Simply download or navigate to the corresponding app on your device, and look for the sport section on the iPlayer - World Cup coverage will be front and centre.

On ITVX, click on the 'Live' TV section, and the World Cup match being broadcast at that time will be available to view.

Full World Cup 2026 UK TV guide:

2026 FIFA World Cup — UK TV Guide

All times BST • Group Stage: 11 June – 28 June • Final: 19 July 2026

104 matches
Round
Group
Broadcaster
Kick-off time
Team
Group AMexico versus South Africa
ITV1STVITVX
Group ASouth Korea versus Czech Republic
ITVITVX
Group BCanada versus Bosnia-Herzegovina
BBCiPlayer
Group DUSA versus Paraguay
BBCiPlayer
Group BQatar versus Switzerland
ITVITVX
Group CBrazil versus Morocco
BBCiPlayer
Group CHaiti versus Scotland
BBCiPlayer
Group DAustralia versus Turkey
ITVITVX
Group EGermany versus Curacao
ITVITVX
Group FNetherlands versus Japan
ITVITVX
Group EIvory Coast versus Ecuador
BBCiPlayer
Group FSweden versus Tunisia
ITVITVX
Group HSpain versus Cape Verde
ITVITVX
Group GBelgium versus Egypt
BBCiPlayer
Group HSaudi Arabia versus Uruguay
ITVITVX
Group GIran versus New Zealand
BBCiPlayer
Group IFrance versus Senegal
BBCiPlayer
Group IIraq versus Norway
BBCiPlayer
Group JArgentina versus Algeria
ITVITVX
Group JAustria versus Jordan
BBCiPlayer
Group KPortugal versus DR Congo
BBCiPlayer
Group LEngland versus Croatia
ITV1STVITVX
Group LGhana versus Panama
ITVITVX
Group KUzbekistan versus Colombia
BBCiPlayer
Group ACzech Republic versus South Africa
BBCiPlayer
Group BSwitzerland versus Bosnia-Herzegovina
ITVITVX
Group BCanada versus Qatar
ITVITVX
Group AMexico versus South Korea
BBCiPlayer
Group DUSA versus Australia
BBCiPlayer
Group CScotland versus Morocco
ITV1STVITVX
Group CBrazil versus Haiti
ITVITVX
Group DTurkey versus Paraguay
ITVITVX
Group FNetherlands versus Sweden
BBCiPlayer
Group EGermany versus Ivory Coast
ITVITVX
Group EEcuador versus Curacao
BBCiPlayer
Group FTunisia versus Japan
BBCiPlayer
Group HSpain versus Saudi Arabia
BBCiPlayer
Group GBelgium versus Iran
ITVITVX
Group HUruguay versus Cape Verde
BBCiPlayer
Group GNew Zealand versus Egypt
ITVITVX
Group JArgentina versus Austria
BBCiPlayer
Group IFrance versus Iraq
BBCiPlayer
Group INorway versus Senegal
ITVITVX
Group JJordan versus Algeria
ITVITVX
Group KPortugal versus Uzbekistan
ITVITVX
Group LEngland versus Ghana
BBC OneiPlayer
Group LPanama versus Croatia
BBCiPlayer
Group KColombia versus DR Congo
ITVITVX
Group BBosnia-Herzegovina versus Qatar
ITVITVX
Group BSwitzerland versus Canada
ITVITVX
Group CMorocco versus Haiti
BBCiPlayer
Group CScotland versus Brazil
BBCiPlayer
Group ACzech Republic versus Mexico
BBCiPlayer
Group ASouth Africa versus South Korea
BBCiPlayer
Group ECuracao versus Ivory Coast
BBCiPlayer
Group EEcuador versus Germany
BBCiPlayer
Group FJapan versus Sweden
BBCiPlayer
Group FTunisia versus Netherlands
BBCiPlayer
Group DParaguay versus Australia
ITVITVX
Group DTurkey versus USA
ITVITVX
Group INorway versus France
ITVITVX
Group ISenegal versus Iraq
ITVITVX
Group HCape Verde versus Saudi Arabia
ITVITVX
Group HUruguay versus Spain
ITVITVX
Group GEgypt versus Iran
BBCiPlayer
Group GNew Zealand versus Belgium
BBCiPlayer
Group LCroatia versus Ghana
ITVITVX
Group LPanama versus England
ITV1STVITVX
Group KColombia versus Portugal
BBCiPlayer
Group KDR Congo versus Uzbekistan
BBCiPlayer
Group JAlgeria versus Austria
BBCiPlayer
Group JJordan versus Argentina
BBCiPlayer
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 32TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 16TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 16TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 16TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 16TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 16TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 16TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 16TBD versus TBD
TBC
Round of 16TBD versus TBD
TBC
Quarter-FinalTBD versus TBD
TBC
Quarter-FinalTBD versus TBD
TBC
Quarter-FinalTBD versus TBD
TBC
Quarter-FinalTBD versus TBD
TBC
Semi-FinalTBD versus TBD
TBC
Semi-FinalTBD versus TBD
TBC
3rd PlaceTBD versus TBD
TBC
FinalTBD versus TBD
TBC
All times UK (BST) • Streaming also available on ITVX & BBC iPlayer Sources: ITVBBC SportSTV
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