World Cup squad lists: Every player called up for this summer's tournament

By Saikat Mandal | 19 May 2026 08:25

With the World Cup squad announcement deadline approaching, the 48 participating nations have begun unveiling the players set to feature at the tournament, which will be staged across the United States, Mexico and Canada. Teams have until June 1 to confirm their final squads, with Brazil naming their main selection on May 18.

Some nations have opted to release preliminary lists of up to 55 players before trimming them down to the final 26-man squads that will travel to the tournament, which kicks off on June 11. With the competition rapidly drawing closer, now is the time to assess the latest World Cup odds before placing your bets.

Group A

© Iconsport / CTK, CTK / Alamy

South Korea

South Korea announced their squad on May 16.

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu, Song Bum-keun and Jo Hyeon-woo; Defenders: Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Tae-hyeon, Park Jin-seob, Seol Young-woo, Jens Castrop, Lee Ki-hyuk, Lee Tae-seok, Leen Han-beom and Cho Yu-min; Midfielders: Kim Jin-gyu, Bae Jun-ho, Paik Seung-ho, Yang Hyun-jun, Eom Ji-sung, Lee Kang-in, Lee Dong-gyeong, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang In-beom and Hwang Hee-chan; Forwards: Son Heung-min, Oh Hyeong-yu and Cho Gue-sung.

Mexico (preliminary list)

Mexico released their preliminary list on May 12 but have not confirmed the date of the final squad announcement.

Goalkeepers: Alex Padilla, Antonio Rodríguez, Carlos Acevedo, Carlos Moreno, Guillermo Ochoa, Raúl Rangel; Defenders: Bryan González, César Montes, Edson Álvarez, Eduardo Águila, Everaldo López, Israel Reyes, Jesús Angulo, Jesús Gallardo, Jesús Gómez, Johan Vásquez, Jorge Sánchez, Julián Araujo, Luis Rey, Mateo Chávez, Ramón Juárez, Richard Ledezma, Victor Guzmán; Midfielders: Alexei Domínguez, Alexis Gutiérrez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutiérrez, Carlos Rodríguez, Denzell García, Diego Lainez, Efrain Álvarez, Elias Montiel, Erick Sánchez, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Isaías Violante, Jeremy Márquez, Jordan Carrillo, Jorge Ruvalcaba, Kevin Castañeda, Luis Chávez, Luis Romo, Marcel Ruíz, Obed Vargas, Orbelín Pineda, Ricardo Angulo; Forwards: Alexis Vega, Armando González, César Huerta, Germán Berterame, Guillermo Martínez, Júlian Quiñones, Raúl Jiménez, Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Giménez.

Czech Republic (preliminary list)

The Czech Republic announced their preliminary list on May 12 but have not yet confirmed the date of the official squad announcement.

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornicek, Martin Jedlicka, Antonin Kinsky, Jan Koutny, Matej Kovar, Jakub Markovic and Jindrich Stanek; Defenders: Vladimír Coufal, Robin Hranac, David Doudera, David Jurásek, Stepán Chaloupek, Tomás Vlcek, Tomás Holes, David Zima, Matej Hadas, Václav Jemelka, Karel Spácil, Ladislav Krejcí, Adam Sevínsky, Jaroslav Zeleny and Martin Vitík; Midfielders: Lukas Ambros, Patrik Hellebrand, Lukas Sadilek, Michal Beran, Pavel Bucha, Lukas Cerv, Tomás Ladra, Alexandr Sojka, Denis Visinsky, Krystof Danek, Vladimír Darida, Adam Karabec, Pavel Sulc, Ondrej Kricfalusi, David Planka, Lukas Provod, Michal Sadilek, Matej Rynes, Hugo Sochurek and Tomás Soucek; Forwards: Adam Hlozek, Tomás Chory, Mojmír Chytil, Vasil Kusej, Christophe Kabongo, Jan Kliment, Václav Sejk, Jan Kuchta, Ondrej Mihálik, Vojtech Patrák, Patrik Schick and Matej Vydra.

South Africa

No announcement date has been confirmed.

Group B

© Imago

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina were the first nation to announce their squad, on May 11.

Goalkeepers: Nikola Vasilj, Martin Zlomislic and Osman Hadzikic; Defenders: Kolasinac, Amar Dedic, Nihad Mujakic, Nikola Katic, Tarik Muharemovic, Stjepan Radeljic, Dennis Hadzikadunic, Nidal Celik, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Ivan Sunjic, Ivan Basic and Dzenis Burnic; Midfielders: Ermin Mahmic, Benjamin Tahirovic, Amar Memic, Armin Gigovic, Kerim Alajbegovic and Esmir Bajraktrevic; Forwards: Ermedin Demirovic, Jovo Lukic, Samed Bazdar, Haris Tabakovic and Edin Dzeko.

Canada

No announcement date has been confirmed.

Qatar (preliminary list)

Qatar announced a preliminary list of 34 players on May 12 but have not yet confirmed the date of the final squad.

Goalkeepers: Shehab El-Leithy, Salah Zakaria, Meshaal Barsham and Mahmoud Abundi; Defenders: Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Sultan Al-Buraik, Tarek Salman, Ahmed Al-Janahi, Ahmed Alaa, Al-Hashemi Al-Hussain, Ayoub Al-Alawi, Bassam Al-Rawi, Rayan Al-Ali, Issa Laye, Lucas Mendes, Mohammed Waad, Niall Mason, Humam Al-Amin and Youssef Abdulrazaq; Midfielders: Ahmed Fathi, Tahseen Mohammed, Jassim Jaber, Hassan Al-Haydos, Assim Madibo, Abdulaziz Hatem, Karim Boudiaf and Mohammed Manaei; Forwards: Edmilson Junior, Akram Afif, Almoez Ali, Sebastian Soria, Mubarak Shannan and Mohammed Muntari.

Switzerland

Switzerland will announce their squad on May 20.

Group C

© Imago

Brazil

Brazil announced their squad on May 18.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahçe) and Weverton (Grêmio); Defenders: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Danilo (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Ibañez (Al-Ahli), Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Marquinhos (PSG) and Wesley (Roma); Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad) and Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo); Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Neymar (Santos), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth) and Vini Jr (Real Madrid).

Scotland

Scotland will announce their squad on May 19.

Haiti

Haiti announced their squad on May 15.

Goalkeepers: Johnny Placide, Alexandre Pierre and Josué Duverger; Defenders: Carlens Arcus, Wilguens Pauguain, Duke Lacroix, Martin Experience, JK Duverne, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Keeto Thermoncy; Midfielders: Leverton Pierre, Carl-Fred Sainthe, Jean-Jacques Danley, Jeanricner Bellegarde, Pierre Woodenski, Dominique Simon; Forwards: Louicius Deedson, Ruben Providence, Josué Casimir, Derrick Etienne, Wilson Isidor, Duckens Nazon, Frantzdy Pierrot, Yassin Fortune, Lenny Joseph.

Morocco

Morocco will announce their squad on May 21.

Group D

Australia

Will announce on June 1.

United States

Will announce on May 26.

Paraguay

Paraguay will announce their squad on June 1.

Turkey

No announcement date has been confirmed.

Group E

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Germany

Germany's squad announcement will take place on May 21.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast announced their squad on May 15.

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Koné and Alban Lafont; Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou, Clément Akpa, Ousmane Diomande, Guéla Doué, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Evan Ndicka and Wilfried Singo; Midfielders: Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulaï, Franck Kessié, Ibrahim Sangaré and Jean Michaël Seri; Forwards: Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakité, Yan Diomande, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pépé, Bazoumana Touré and Elye Wahi.

Curaçao

Curaçao announced their official squad on May 18.

Goalkeepers: Tyrick Bodak, Trevor Doornbusch and Eloy Room; Defenders: Riechedly Bazoer, Joshua Brenet, Roshon Van Eijma, Sherel Floranus, Deveron Fonville, Jurien Gaari, Armando Obispo and Shurandy Sambo; Midfielders: Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Kevin Felida, AR'Jany Martha, Tyrese Noslin and Godfried Roemeratoe; Forwards: Jeremy Antonisse, Tahith Chong, Kenji Gorré, Sontje Hansen, Gervane Kastaneer, Brandley Kuwas, Jurgen Locadia and Jearl Margaritha.

Ecuador

No announcement date has been confirmed.

Group F

© Imago / Igor Jakubowski / Newspix

Netherlands

The Netherlands' squad announcement is scheduled for May 25.

Japan

Japan announced their squad on May 15 local time (May 14 in the UK).

Goalkeepers: Zion Suzuki, Keisuke Osako and Tomoki Hayakawa; Defenders: Hiroki Ito, Junnosuke Suzuki, Ayumu Seko, Shogo Taniguchi, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Ko Itakura, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Yukinari Sugawara and Yuto Nagatomo; Midfielders: Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka, Kaishu Sano, Wataru Endo, Keito Nakamura, Daizen Maeda, Ritsu Doan, Yuito Suzuki and Junya Ito; Forwards: Ayase Ueda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Keisuke Goto and Takefusa Kubo.

Sweden

Sweden confirmed their 26-man squad on May 12.

Goalkeepers: Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Viktor Johansson and Jacob Widell Zetterstrom; Defenders: Daniel Svensson, Victor Nilsson Lindelof, Emil Holm, Isak Hien, Carl Starfelt, Gustavo Lagerbielke, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Hjalmar Ekdal, Elliot Stroud and Eric Smith; Midfielders: Taha Ali, Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Jesper Karlstrom, Benjamin Nygren, Mattias Svanberg and Besfort Zeneli; Forwards: Alexander Bernhardsson, Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyökeres, Alexandre Isak, Gustavo Nilsson and Ken Sema.

Tunisia

Tunisia announced their squad on May 15.

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Sabri Ben Hassen and Abdelmouhib Chamakh; Defenders: Yan Valéry, Moutaz Neffati, Dylan Bronn, Raed Chikhaoui, Montassar Talbi, Adem Arous, Omar Rekik, Ali Abdi and Mohamed Ben Hmida; Midfielders: Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Rani Khedira, Mortadha Ben Ouanes, Ismaël Gharbi, Mohamed Hadj-Mahmoud and Hannibal; Forwards: Elias Saäd, Khalil Ayari, Elias Achouri, Sebastian Tounekti, Hazem Mastouri, Firas Chawat and Rayan Elloumi.

Group G

© Imago

Belgium

Belgium announced their squad on May 15.

Goalkeepers: Thibault Courtois, Senne Lammens and Mike Penders; Defenders: Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Koni De Winter, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper, Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Joaquin Seys; Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Amadou Onana, Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel; Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere, Mathias Fernandez-Pardo, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leandro Trossard, Dodi Lukebakio, Diego Moreira.

Egypt

No announcement date has been confirmed.

Iran

No announcement date has been confirmed.

New Zealand

New Zealand announced their squad on May 14 local time (May 13 in the UK).

Goalkeepers: Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen and Michael Wood; Defenders: Tyler Bindon, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace, Francis De Vries, Callan Elliot, Tim Payne, Nando Pijnaker, Tommy Smith, Finn Surman; Midfielders: Lachlan Bayliss, Joe Bell, Alex Rufer, Marko Stamenic, Ryan Thomas; Forwards: Kosta Barbarouses, Matt Garbett, Eli Just, Callum McCowatt, Ben Old, Jesse Randall, Sarpreet Singh, Ben Waine, Chris Wood.

Group H

© Instagram

Saudi Arabia

No announcement date has been confirmed.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde announced their squad on May 18.

Goalkeepers: Josimar Dias (Vozinha), Márcio da Rosa and Carlos Santos; Defenders: Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Sidny Cabral, Logan Costa, Roberto Lopes (Pico), Kelvin Pires, Ianique Tavares (Stopira) and Edilson Borges (Diney); Midfielders: Jamiro Monteiro, Deroy Duarte, Kevin Pina, Laros Duarte, Telmo Arcanjo, Yannick Semedo and João Paulo Fernandes; Forwards: Garry Rodrigues, Jovane Cabral, Ryan Mendes, Nuno da Costa, Dailon Livramento, Gilson Benchimol, Willy Semedo and Hélio Varela.

Spain (preliminary list)

Spain's final squad announcement is scheduled for May 25.

Uruguay

No announcement date has been confirmed.

Group I

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

France

France, one of the favourites to win the tournament, announced their squad on May 14.

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser and Brice Samba; Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Koundé, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano; Midfielders: N'Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Warren Zaïre-Emery; Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise and Marcus Thuram.

Iraq

No announcement date has been confirmed.

Norway

Norway's squad announcement is scheduled for May 21.

Senegal

No announcement date has been confirmed.

Group J

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

Argentina (preliminary list)

Argentina released their preliminary list of 55 names on May 11 but have not yet announced the date of the final squad.

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Walter Benítez, Facundo Cambeses and Santiago Beltran; Defenders: Agustín Giay, Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Nicolás Capaldo, Kevin Mac Allister, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Marcos Senesi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Otamendi, Germán Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, Lautaro di Lollo, Zaid Romero, Facundo Medina, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico and Gabriel Rojas; Midfielders: Máximo Perrone, Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodríguez, Aníbal Moreno, Milton Delgado, Alan Varela, Ezequiel Fernández, Rodrigo de Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Giovani Lo Celso, Nicolás Domínguez, Emiliano Buendia, Valentín Barco, Lionel Messi, Nicolás Paz, Franco Mastantuono, Thiago Almada, Tomás Aranda, Nicolás González, Alejandro Garnacho, Giuliano Simeone, Matías Soulé, Claudio Echeverri and Gianluca Prestianni; Forwards: Santiago Castro, Lautaro Martínez, José Manuel López, Julián Álvarez and Mateo Pellegrino.

Algeria

No announcement date has been confirmed.

Austria

Austria announced their squad on May 18.

Goalkeepers: Alexander Schlager, Florian Wiegle and Patrick Pentz; Defenders: David Affengruber, Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Alexander Prass, Marco Friedl and Michael Svoboda; Midfielders: Xavier Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Florian Grillitsch, Carney Chukwuemeka, Romano Schmid, Christoph Baumgartner, Konrad Laimer, Patrick Wimmer, Paul Wanner and Alessandro Schopf; Forwards: Marko Arnautović, Michael Gregoritsch and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Jordan

No announcement date has been confirmed.

Group K

© Imago

Colombia (preliminary list)

Colombia's squad announcement is scheduled for May 29, though the national team have already released a preliminary list of 55 players.

Goalkeepers: Kevin Mier, Alvaro Montero, Mosquera Marmolejo, David Ospina, Aldaír Quintana and Camilo Vargas; Defenders: Álvaro Angulo, Santiago Arias, Cristian Borja, Juan David Cabal, Carlos Cuesta, Willer Ditta, Junior Hernández, Jhon Lucumí, Deiver Machado, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica, Yerson Mosquera, Daniel Muñoz, Edier Ocampo, Andrés Román, Johan Romaña and Davinson Sánchez; Midfielders: Jhon Arias, Yaser Asprilla, Jordan Barrera, Wilmar Barrios, Jorge Carrascal, Kevin Castaño, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Nelson Deossa, Sebastián Gómez, Jefferson Lerma, Juan Camilo Portilla, Gustavo Puerta, Juan Fernando Quintero, Juan Manuel Rengifo, Johan Rojas, Jhon Solís, Richard Ríos and James Rodríguez; Forwards: Rafael Santos Borré, Jaminton Campaz, Johan Carbonero, Edwuin Cetré, Jhon Córdoba, Jhon Durán, Andrés Gómez, Juan Camilo Hernández, Stiven Mendoza, Luis Suárez, Sebastián Villa, Neiser Villarreal, Kevin Viveros and Luis Díaz.

Portugal

Portugal will announce their squad on May 19.

DR Congo

DR Congo announced their final World Cup squad on May 18.

Goalkeepers: Timothy Fayulu, Lionel Mpasi and Matthieu Epolo; Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Gédéon Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Arthur Masuaku, Steve Kapuadi, Rocky Bushiri, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba and Dylan Batubinsika; Midfielders: Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Charles Pickel, Nathanael Mbuku, Brian Cipenga, Theo Bongonda and Gael Kakuta; Forwards: Meschack Elia, Fiston Mayele, Cédric Bakambu, Simon Banza and Yoane Wissa.

Uzbekistan (preliminary list)

World Cup debutants Uzbekistan announced their preliminary list on May 12 but have not confirmed when the final squad will be released.

Goalkeepers: Utkir Yusupov, Abduvohid Nematov, Botirali Ergashev and Vladimir Nazarov; Defenders: Rustam Ashurmatov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Umar Eshmurodov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ibrokhimkhalil Yuldoshev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Bekhruz Karimov, Mukhammadkodir Khamraliev, Jakhongir Urozov, Mukhammadrasul Abdumazhidov, Diyor Ortikboev and Avazbek Ulmasaliev; Midfielders: Otabek Shukurov, Jaloliddin Masharipov, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Oston Urunov, Jamshid Iskanderov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Akmal Mozgovoy, Azizjon Ganiev, Azizbek Amonov, Kuvondik Ruziev, Ruslanbek Jiyanov, Alisher Odilov, Khusayin Norchaev, Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, Umarali Rakhmonaliev, Nodirbek Abdurazzokov, Sardorbek Bakhromov and Sherzod Esanov; Forwards: Eldor Shomurodov, Igor Sergeev and Sherzod Temirov.

Group L

© Imago / HANZA MEDIA

Croatia

Croatia announced their squad on May 18.

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Dominik Kotarski and Ivor Pandur; Defenders: Josko Gvardiol, Duje Caleta-Car, Josip Sutalo, Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Martin Erlic and Luka Vuskovic; Midfielders: Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Luka Sucic, Martin Baturina, Kristijan Jakic, Petar Sucic, Nikola Moro and Toni Fruk; Forwards: Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Ante Budimir, Marco Pasalic, Peter Musa and Igor Matanovic.

Ghana

No announcement date has been confirmed.

England

May 22 is the date set by the FA for the England squad announcement.

Panama

Panama will announce their squad on May 26.

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