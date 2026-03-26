Preview: South Korea vs Ivory Coast - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 26 Mar 2026 23:55 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 00:54

South Korea look to test their mettle against another African opponent as they face Ivory Coast at the neutral Stadium MK for a friendly encounter on Saturday, serving as preparation for the 2026 World Cup in June.

The Taegeuk Warriors’ most recent outing came in November last year, when they recorded a 2-0 victory over Ghana, while the Elephants take to the field for the first time since their quarter-final elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Match preview

South Korea are regular participants at the World Cup, and the Taegeuk Warriors secured their place at the upcoming mundial in seamless fashion, going unbeaten in 16 matches (W11, D5) across two rounds while finishing top of both groups.

The Tigers of Asia have now qualified for an 11th consecutive edition of the global tournament, with their 2-0 victory over Iraq in June confirming progression, before Hong Myung-bo’s men closed the preliminaries with success against Kuwait in their final qualifying fixture.

South Korea have enjoyed a strong run in recent years, suffering just three defeats in 37 matches (W24, D10) since June 2023, with current head coach Myung-bo overseeing only two of those setbacks in his 19 games in charge.

However, since a heavy loss to Brazil during the October international break, the Taegeuk Warriors have responded well, recording three successive wins, including the triumph over Ghana, while keeping clean sheets in each and scoring five goals across that period.

Currently 22nd in the FIFA World Ranking, South Korea aim to continue their encouraging form against a side placed 15 spots below them, with seven wins in the Asian nation’s last nine matches on foreign soil offering further confidence.

Saturday’s contest also provides useful preparation against African opposition ahead of the World Cup, where they are scheduled to face South Africa in the final round of the group stage.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Drawn alongside Ecuador, Germany and Curacao, Ivory Coast require momentum heading into the upcoming mundial in June, especially after their most recent appearance ended in a 3-2 defeat to Egypt in the AFCON quarter-finals.

That result halted an unbeaten run of five matches (W4, D1) for Cote d’Ivoire, though the side has enjoyed notable success under Emerse Fae, who guided them to a memorable 2023 continental title after taking charge mid-tournament.

Like their Asian counterparts, Ivory Coast progressed smoothly through World Cup qualifying, finishing top of their group unbeaten in 10 matches (W8, D2) to secure a fourth appearance at the global finals and a first since 2014.

While the Elephants aim for a positive outcome on Saturday, they do not hold the upper hand historically, having suffered a 2-0 defeat in their only previous meeting with South Korea in a 2010 friendly, also played in England.



South Korea International Friendlies form:

W

D

W

W

W

W

Ivory Coast International Friendlies form:

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W

L

W

L

W

Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

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L

Team News

© Imago / Penta Press

South Korea's head coach Myung-bo has named a strong squad for the meeting, including Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, who is expected to anchor the back line.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lee Kang-in could operate from the right flank, as he did in the previous outing against Ghana, while captain Son Heung-min is likely to feature on the opposite side.

Son, currently the most capped player in the squad with 55 international goals, also has the opportunity to move closer to Cha Bum-kun's all-time scoring record of 58.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, will be without Yan Diomande, who has been ruled out with a shoulder injury sustained at club side Leipzig, opening the door for Nicolas Pepe to return after missing the AFCON.

Prior to linking up with Manchester United’s planned training camp, Amad Diallo will be on duty for the Elephants during this international window, and he is likely to operate on his usual right flank of attack.



South Korea possible starting lineup:

Song; Seol, Cho, Park, Kim, Tae-Seok; Kang-In, Castrop, Kwon, Son; Oh

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Y Fofana; Doue, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, Inao Oulai; Diallo, Guessand, Adingra

We say: South Korea 1-1 Ivory Coast

South Korea arrive in encouraging form, but Ivory Coast have also shown resilience under Fae, suffering only two defeats in their last 12 matches (W8, D2).

With both sides well organised and using this fixture as preparation for the World Cup, a balanced contest is expected, and the spoils could ultimately be shared.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.