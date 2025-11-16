[monks data]
South Korea national football team
Ghana national football team

Preview:South Korea vs Ghana - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's International Friendlies clash between South Korea and Ghana, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

South Korea will welcome Ghana to the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday afternoon for an international friendly as both nations continue their preparations ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures.

The Taegeuk Warriors are gearing up for their 12th World Cup appearance, while the Black Stars continue their Asian tour following their recent setback against Japan.


Match preview

South Korea’s preparations for the global showpiece are already underway, and Hong Myung-bo’s side will be looking to build on their strong recent results. 

The 22nd-ranked nation delivered an impressive qualifying campaign, topping Group B in the third round without suffering a single defeat.

They arrive in excellent form after defeating Bolivia 2-0 in their most recent friendly - that result followed an international break in which they bounced back from a heavy 5-0 loss to Brazil by beating Paraguay 2-0.

Overall, South Korea have lost just two of their last 22 matches - a statistic that highlights their consistency under Hong. 

They will, however, be wary of Ghana, who have beaten them in each of the last two meetings. 

Historically, this fixture produces a winner every time, with each team claiming four victories from eight clashes and no draws recorded.

Ghana manager Otto Addo

Meanwhile, Ghana continue their Asian tour following a 2-0 defeat to Japan - their first loss in six matches. 

Otto Addo’s side will be eager to return to winning ways, although they remain heavily depleted due to injuries and unavailability.

Alexander Djiku, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku, Joseph Paintsil, and Mohammed Kudus are all absent for this international break. 

To compound matters, Abu Francis suffered a serious injury during the match against Japan and is also ruled out.

With the Black Stars having missed out on qualification for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, this friendly now forms part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup, where they will be looking to build momentum ahead of next year’s tournament.

South Korea International Friendlies form:

WWDLWW

South Korea form (all competitions):

LWDLWW

Ghana International Friendlies form:

DLDLWL

Ghana form (all competitions):

WDWWWL


Team News

Abu Francis of Ghana

South Korea were boosted by the return of Cho Gue-sung, who featured for 14 minutes against Bolivia after spending nearly one year and eight months sidelined with injury, and he marked his comeback in perfect fashion by scoring.

Son Heung-min also continued his exceptional national-team form, netting a stunning free kick - his 54th international goal - to open the scoring in the win over Bolivia.

Lee Jae-sung made his 100th appearance for the national team in the same match, a major milestone for the versatile midfielder.

Hong Myung-bo is expected to stick with Seung-gyu Kim in goal, with a back four of Moon-hwan Kim, Min-jae Kim, Tae-hyeon Kim and Myeong-jae Lee.

Ghana remain heavily hit by injuries and Otto Addo is without Djiku, Partey, Ayew, Issahaku, Paintsil, Kudus and the newly injured Abu Francis - leaving him with limited options.

Joseph Anang should continue in goal, while Derrick Kohn and Jerome Opoku anchor the defence. 

In attack, Antoine Semenyo is expected to lead the line once again after featuring against Japan.

South Korea possible starting lineup:

Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Tae-hyeon, Myeong-jae; Jin-kyu, Du-jae; Kang-in, Jae-sung, Hee-chan; Son

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Anang; Kohn, Opoku, Adjetey, Oppong, Yirenkyi; Sulemana, Sibo, Baah, Thomas-Asante; Semenyo


SM words green background

We say: South Korea 2-1 Ghana

South Korea enter this match in stronger form and with a more complete squad, while Ghana remain significantly weakened by injuries. 

The Black Stars always pose a threat, but the Taegeuk Warriors’ cohesion and attacking quality led by Son should give them the edge in Seoul.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

