Kai Havertz: Premier League explain why Arsenal star avoided red card in Burnley win as Mikel Arteta makes “worried” admission

By Oliver Thomas | 19 May 2026 08:04 , Last updated: 19 May 2026 08:06

The Premier League have explained why Arsenal’s Kai Havertz escaped a red card during the Gunners’ 1-0 victory over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night.

Havertz scored what proved to be the only goal of the game shortly before half time, heading home just his second top-flight goal of the season after meeting Bukayo Saka’s corner.

However, the German was involved in a contriversial incident with 20 minutes remaining, as he lunged into a stud-showing challenge and caught the back of Lesley Ugochukwu’s calf while the Burnley midfielder attempted to break away.

Havertz was shown a yellow card by on-field referee Paul Tierney and that decision was not upgraded by VAR following a review.

Sky Sports pundit and co-commentator Gary Neville believes that Havertz was a “lucky boy” and that the correct decision would have been to send the Arsenal attacker off.

“I don't like that. I don't like it at all. It's a horrible one, it's vicious from Havertz,” said Neville when taking a closer look at replays of the challenge. “I think this is a red. There's no way you're getting the ball, you can only hurt the player there.”

Following confirmation that VAR would stick with the on-field decision, Neville added: “I don't think it's right - he's a lucky boy. I'd get him off the pitch straight away.”

Arteta, Jackson give Havertz red card verdicts as PL issue explanation

"I don't think that's right..."



Gary Neville REACTS to Kai Havertz's challenge on Ugochukwu's calf. pic.twitter.com/O1xCHEX6WI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 18, 2026

The Premier League's Match Centre account on X issued a brief statement explaining their decision, saying: "The referee’s call of yellow card to Havertz was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the challenge deemed not to be serious foul play."

Arsenal went on to secure a crucial victory in their final home game of the season, moving them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table and on the verge of clinching their first title in 22 years.

After the match, head coach Mikel Arteta admitted that he “certainly got worried” when checks on Havertz’s late challenge were carried out, adding: "When I looked at the bench, they said that it wasn't (a red card), but I haven't had a look at the action."

As for relegated Burnley, who remain 19th in the table, interim boss Mike Jackson was left frustrated by the decision to not send Havertz off and believes that the tight contest would have been a different match had the Gunners been reduced to 10 men.

"It would have changed the game in our favour," Jackson told reporters post-match "In today's game, it is a red card and it is dangerous. He could have injured him as well.

"That means that they go down to ten with 20 minutes to go, we are still in the game. We stayed in the game as long as we could. They're big decisions that sometimes we don't get, and we haven't got throughout the season."

Fortunately for Havertz, he will be available to play in Arsenal’s final Premier League match of the season away against Crystal Palace on Sunday, when Arteta and co will hope to be lifting the top-flight trophy.

Arsenal could be crowned champions before that fixture, though, if second-placed Manchester City fail to beat in-form Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday evening.

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