Arsenal learn Ousmane Dembele injury update for Champions League final after PSG scare

By Ben Knapton | 18 May 2026 17:10 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 17:11

Paris Saint-Germain have shared an injury update on star attacker Ousmane Dembele following a scare for the Frenchman on Sunday night.

Les Parisiens closed out another triumphant Ligue 1 campaign with a 2-1 derby defeat to Paris FC, and all roads now lead to the Champions League final for Luis Enrique's side.

The reigning champions will defend their crown against Arsenal in Budapest on May 30, but they were handed a major worry when Dembele came off in the first half of Sunday's loss.

The Ballon d'Or winner headed straight down the tunnel as he was replaced by Goncalo Ramos in the 28th minute, having been struggling with apparent muscular discomfort.

Local reports then played down his substitution as a precautionary measure, though, and PSG have also allayed fears of a serious issue for Dembele in a medical update.

Ousmane Dembele suffers calf discomfort before Arsenal Champions League final

© Imago / IMAGO / Crystal Pix

The Ligue 1 holders have announced that Dembele was withdrawn on Sunday due to calf discomfort and will undergo a few days of treatment, but there are no major concerns for the Champions League final.

"Having been taken off as a precaution after experiencing some discomfort in his right calf against Paris FC yesterday evening, Ousmane Dembele will remain on the treatment table over the next few days," PSG said in a statement.

With the Champions League final just under two weeks away, Dembele will seemingly be fine to face the Gunners at the Puskas Arena - a significant boost to PSG's hopes of retaining their title.

The former Barcelona attacker has produced 19 goals and 11 assists from 39 appearances in all tournaments this season, albeit while missing another 14 matches due to injury or illness.

Will any PSG players miss Champions League final vs. Arsenal?

© Iconsport / Alexis Jumeau/ABACAPRESS.COM

Dembele is almost certain to shake off his issue in time to face the Gunners, but Enrique is sweating over three concerns to starting defenders.

Right-back Achraf Hakimi pulled up with a hamstring problem against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the semi-finals in late April, and PSG revealed that the Moroccan would be recovering for a few weeks.

Hakimi is therefore still a marginal doubt for the Budapest battle, as are Nuno Mendes and Willian Pacho, both of whom missed each of PSG's final three Ligue 1 matches of the season.

However, the rearguard duo are only thought to be suffering from dead legs, and they are expected to make full recoveries in time for the European main event.

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