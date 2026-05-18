West Ham United: Who could stay and who could be sold if the Hammers suffer Premier League relegation?

By Calum Burrowes | 18 May 2026 16:23

Travelling fans at St. James’ Park are required to climb 14 flights of stairs and around 140 steps to reach the famously high away section, but West Ham United’s players may have been grateful for the distance between themselves and their supporters after a hostile full-time reception on Sunday afternoon.

Following Jarred Gillett’s final whistle, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were met with loud boos and chants of “You’re not fit to wear the shirt” as their 19th league defeat of the season was confirmed in a 3-1 loss away to Newcastle United.

The result marked a third consecutive Premier League defeat and leaves the Hammers in the bottom three in the Premier League table, two points adrift of safety, with Tottenham Hotspur just above them also holding a game in hand that could all but secure their survival while deepening West Ham’s relegation fears.

With a vastly superior goal difference also working against them, even a draw for Spurs at Stamford Bridge could all but seal West Ham’s relegation, leaving them needing an almost impossible swing on the final day to stay up.

Should West Ham ultimately face the drop, it will be their first relegation since May 2011, however they did secure an immediate return after beating Blackpool in the Championship playoff final the following year.

One factor offering a glimmer of hope is that their rivals for survival face difficult remaining fixtures, with Tottenham travelling to Stamford Bridge, where they have won just once in 37 years, before hosting Everton on the final day at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a ground where they have failed to win in 2026 so far.

As West Ham's relegation becomes increasingly likely, Sports Mole takes a look at who the Hammers may be forced to sell and who could stay to help guide them out of the Championship.

West Ham departures: Who are the likely candidates to leave and where will they go?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Troubling times could be ahead for West Ham United even if they manage a miraculous escape to safety, after the club registered a £104.2m loss for the last financial year.

That financial strain would only add to the pressure already building around the club amid their looming relegation battle, with a number of first-team players potentially heading for the exit door at the London Stadium this summer whatever happens.

Jarrod Bowen, Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville are among the players whose departures would be considered likely if the club are forced into a rebuild.

Bowen joined West Ham in 2020 from Hull City and has since been named club captain, making 279 appearances and scoring 84 goals for the East London side, with his consistent performances likely to attract interest from several top clubs should relegation become a reality.

Should the English forward be convinced to stay, he would become one of the best players in the Championship and would be key to leading them to an immediate Premier League return, although his sale would also represent a significant opportunity to ease the club’s financial burden.

Fernandes has also attracted interest from several high-profile sides, including Manchester United, and the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder could prove to be a valuable asset for West Ham to raise funds while also reducing the wage bill.

Summerville has scored six times across two Premier League seasons since his move from Elland Road and, after showing improved form in recent months, could also draw interest from clubs across Europe as the summer window approaches.

Axel Disasi will be the first player to depart as he returns to parent club Chelsea when his loan expires next month, while Adama Traore is also set to leave unless the option to extend his contract by a further year is triggered.

Which Hammers players could stay in the Championship?

© Imago

When West Ham United were last relegated 15 years ago, they underwent a significant squad overhaul the following summer and, as already mentioned, a similar rebuild would be required again.

However, it would be impossible for every player to leave and the Hammers still have a number of key figures who could remain and play an important role in the Championship.

Mads Hermansen, Kyle Walker-Peters, Freddie Potts and maybe even former England international James Ward-Prowse could all remain in East London.

Hermansen joined West Ham in August 2025 from Leicester City for a fee reported to be around £20m and, despite conceding eight goals in his first two appearances, has gone on to make 17 appearances this season, meaning he could remain as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper in the Championship.

The Danish goalkeeper is also facing a second consecutive relegation from the Premier League and may welcome a season away from a relegation battle, unless West Ham’s situation deteriorates further, which could see them once again fighting near the lower end of the Championship table as his former side have done this season.

Former Tottenham Hotspur right back Walker-Peters arrived last summer from Southampton and, like Hermansen, is also on course for back to back relegations from the Premier League.

The English defender is unlikely to attract significant interest from elsewhere and could prove a valuable asset in the division below, offering experience after making 43 Championship appearances during Southampton’s playoff winning campaign in 2023-24.

Across his Premier League career, Ward-Prowse has scored 17 direct free-kicks, placing him second on the all-time list just one behind David Beckham, and he would likely fancy his chances of adding to that total should he remain at the club in the Championship.

He is currently on loan at Burnley, who have already been relegated themselves, a move influenced in part by his previously strained relationship with Espirito Santo during their time together at Nottingham Forest.

His future at West Ham may also depend on whether the manager remains in charge.

Will Nuno Espirito Santo leave West Ham if they get relegated?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Troubling questions will also surround the future of Espirito Santo should West Ham United’s relegation to the Championship be confirmed in the coming days.

Espirito Santo was appointed West Ham manager earlier in the season, replacing Graham Potter after the Hammers won just one of their opening five Premier League matches under the now Sweden national team manager.

He had previously been in charge of Nottingham Forest, where a breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis eventually led to his departure after 73 games at the helm.

Arriving in East London with a point to prove, Espirito Santo became the club’s fourth permanent manager in six years and, although he looks set to fail in his attempt to keep West Ham in the top flight, his previous managerial record may still persuade the club to keep faith in him.

The Portuguese coach famously guided Wolverhampton Wanderers out of the Championship in his first season in England before eventually leading them to European football, a rise many West Ham supporters can only dream of experiencing.

However, the manager, who signed a three-year contract in September, has also overseen several poor runs throughout the campaign, including a 10-match winless streak, and may ultimately be viewed as one of the main figures responsible for the club’s decline.

Should he remain at the London Stadium, Hammers supporters would at least know they have someone in charge who knows what it takes to get sides back to England's top flight.

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