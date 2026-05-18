World Cup: Five things to watch in Brazil's squad announcement today

By Axel Clody | 18 May 2026 15:43 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 15:44

Carlo Ancelotti's first definitive World Cup squad announcement carries a weight that goes well beyond simply picking names. The final list, due to be revealed today (Monday 18), will help clarify what kind of team the Italian boss intends to build: more physical, more intense, more possession-based, or still reliant on individual brilliance to settle the big occasions.

Amid significant doubts, injury concerns and genuinely open battles for places, several decisions are set to generate debate right up until the announcement itself.

More than simply fitting 26 players onto a sheet, Ancelotti is attempting to strike a balance between experience, immediate competitiveness and collective development. Few Brazil squads in recent memory have arrived surrounded by so many questions across so many areas of the pitch.

Neymar still divides opinion in the Brazil camp

© Imago

The central talking point remains Neymar. The Santos forward appears on the preliminary list submitted to FIFA, and — unlike the picture painted a few weeks ago — his inclusion is now being treated as a genuine possibility once again.

According to ESPN, his recent run of matches has shifted part of the internal perception within the coaching staff. Having played 14 games this season, featuring in nine of Santos' last 12 fixtures over a stretch comparable to a World Cup schedule, Neymar has done enough to ease doubts about his physical ability to sustain a run of competitive matches.

The debate is far from closed, however. The discussion now centres mainly on the tactical impact and the collective dynamic that calling him up would bring to the squad.

There is enormous respect within the setup for the technical weight of the number ten and for the creative ability he still offers in tight, high-pressure matches and knockout situations. Very few Brazilian players possess the range of solutions he can conjure in a handful of moments.

At the same time, opinion within the Brazilian Football Confederation remains divided. One school of thought holds that Ancelotti has the authority and experience to manage the environment around Neymar — including in a scenario of limited minutes and no guarantee of starting status. Another view is that, without the physical and technical impact of previous years, the call-up could generate more disruption than it resolves on the pitch.

The decision also carries significant symbolic weight. Selecting Neymar would suggest Brazil remain a team built around the individual brilliance of their number ten. Leaving him out could mark a more definitive step towards a model less dependent on a single central figure.

The situation remains completely open until the final list is announced.

How Neymar's return would reshape Brazil's attack

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

The possibility of Neymar's inclusion has directly altered the picture in attack in the build-up to the announcement. What had seemed a largely settled forward line has been reopened, with fresh competition for the remaining places among attackers and creative midfielders.

Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha and Luiz Henrique are among those now closest to inclusion. Endrick and Igor Thiago have also gained momentum in the final stretch and are expected to be confirmed in Ancelotti's list.

The entry of Neymar into the picture, however, disrupts the balance. Given that the number ten operates in an area of the pitch already crowded with creative and mobile players, several names are now at greater risk of missing out. According to ESPN, Joao Pedro of Chelsea is one of the most obvious cases.

Rayan, on the other hand, has grown in stature during the final phase. The Bournemouth forward made a strong impression in the last international window through his ability to attack depth, his intensity without the ball and his explosive physicality in wide areas, qualities Ancelotti values within the system he is attempting to build with Brazil.

The shift has also had an impact on the midfield. With the possibility of an additional creative forward being included, Andrey Santos has seen his chances of making the squad diminish. The internal view is that the list may need more options capable of unlocking matches in the final third.

Will Thiago Silva make the cut?

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Thiago Silva's presence on the preliminary list has sparked a discussion that would have seemed unlikely a few months ago. At 41, the centre-back has not featured in any of Ancelotti's squads, but he has returned to consideration precisely because of the qualities that tend to carry enormous weight at World Cups: leadership, game-reading and vast tournament experience.

The Italian boss places great value on experienced players in short, intense tournaments, not only for technical quality but for the ability to control high-pressure environments. Thiago Silva continues to command enormous respect within the squad. His record speaks for itself: four World Cups, and an established relationship with multiple generations of the current group.

Ancelotti's first-choice centre-back pairing is currently Marquinhos and Gabriel Magalhaes. Beyond that, the boss is seeking to build a defensive line that is physically aggressive and capable of defending large spaces — an increasingly non-negotiable requirement in the modern game.

Thiago Silva, then, represents more of a specific squad-building option than a direct challenger for a starting berth. Any potential call-up would have far more to do with experience and leadership than with a hands-on tactical role in the team.

Militao injury forces Ancelotti to rethink Brazil's defence

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The absence of Eder Militao may prove more significant than it initially appeared, not just because of his individual quality, but because of the structural effect his absence creates in Brazil's defensive setup.

Militao offered covering pace, aggression in duels and a considerable ability to recover ground in open play. Without him, Ancelotti will need to recalibrate his defensive rotation.

Roger Ibanez has strengthened his case through physical presence and the ability to handle more combative duels, while Leo Pereira has attracted greater attention for his quality in possession and a recent improvement in overall performance.

The absence of Militao could also alter how Brazil protect the wide areas, the Real Madrid defender had been pencilled in at right-back by Ancelotti. With less pace of recovery in the defensive line, the tendency may be towards a more cautious approach without the ball, avoiding overexposure in quick transitions.

Who will be the third goalkeeper?

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

If Alisson is fit, he will be the starter. Despite his poor form at Fenerbahce, Ederson is expected to remain his immediate understudy. The third spot, however, carries more uncertainty.

Bento remains the frontrunner, but is going through a difficult spell at Al-Nassr. His recent inconsistency has generated concern, particularly following a costly error in the derby against Al-Hilal that attracted significant attention both in Saudi Arabia and back in Brazil.

Even so, he retains internal support. Ancelotti likes Bento's profile, and goalkeeping coach Taffarel remains one of his most vocal advocates within the technical staff.

Hugo Souza is perhaps the name who has grown most in recent weeks. At Corinthians, he has produced a number of important performances and drawn particular notice for his ability in penalty shootouts. The concern remains his inconsistency over 90 minutes — aerial situations still create uncertainty in key moments, a detail that tends to carry significant weight in a knockout tournament.

John is also being monitored but finds himself in a difficult situation due to a lack of consistent playing time since a January injury at Nottingham Forest.

Weverton represents a reliable option: experienced, composed under pressure and a source of emotional stability for the group, though his current form falls short of his best years at Palmeiras.