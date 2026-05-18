Real Madrid confirm Dani Carvajal departure as club pays tribute to "one of the greatest legends"

By Matt Law | 18 May 2026 12:40 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 12:42

Real Madrid have announced that Dani Carvajal will leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

One of the best right-backs in modern history, Carvajal has made 450 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring 14 goals and registering 65 assists in the process.

The 34-year-old has won 27 major trophies at Real Madrid, including four La Liga titles and six Champions League crowns, but a disappointing 2025-26 season has restricted him to just 22 appearances in all competitions, largely due to injury problems.

Carvajal's existing deal will expire at the end of June, and Real Madrid have now revealed that the club legend will be moving on in search of pastures new.

"Real Madrid CF and our captain Dani Carvajal have agreed to end a wonderful chapter as a player for our club at the end of the current season," read a statement from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid confirm Carvajal will leave club this summer

"Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football.

"Carvajal is one of the five players who throughout the history of football have managed to win six European Cups, and he has been part of a team that has starred in one of the most brilliant eras in our history."

Meanwhile, club president Florentino Perez said: “Dani Carvajal is a legend and a symbol of Real Madrid and its youth academy.

"His image alongside our beloved and unforgettable Alfredo Di Stefano laying the foundation stone of Real Madrid City will forever remain in the hearts of all Madridistas and in the history of our club. Carvajal has always exemplified the values ​​of Real Madrid. This is and always will be his home."

© Imago

Carvajal set to make final Real Madrid appearance vs. Athletic

Carvajal will be given the chance to say goodbye to the Real Madrid supporters in Saturday night's La Liga contest with Athletic Bilbao at Bernabeu.

The defender played the full 90 minutes of Sunday's 1-0 success over Sevilla and is likely to retain his spot in the starting side for the clash with Athletic this weekend.

Carvajal has been left out of the Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup, meaning that he can fully focus on his decision when it comes to a new club for the 2026-27 campaign.