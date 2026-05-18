Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid record assessed as Portuguese's return to Bernabeu is 'confirmed'

By Matt Law | 18 May 2026 10:05 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 10:08

Jose Mourinho has reportedly agreed a spectacular return to Real Madrid, with the Portuguese set to sign an initial two-year contract with the Spanish giants.

Alvaro Arbeloa has been in charge of Real Madrid since January, with Xabi Alonso being relieved of his duties, but there was never any serious chance of the former being handed the job on a long-term basis.

The speculation linking Mourinho with a return to Los Blancos has gathered pace in recent weeks, and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a move has now been agreed.

"Jose Mourinho back to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO! All terms have been verbally agreed between Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid, waiting to sign all documents," Romano posted on X.

"Plan for initial two year deal, JM to travel to Madrid after Real-Bilbao game. The Special One is back."

© Imago

Mourinho's return to Real Madrid is 'confirmed'

Mourinho has a contract with Benfica until the end of the 2026-27 campaign, but he is now preparing to return to Real Madrid for a second spell in charge.

The Portuguese was initially Real Madrid's head coach between May 2010 and June 2013, boasting a record of 128 wins, 28 draws and 22 defeats from 178 matches.

Under Mourinho, Real Madrid scored 475 times and conceded 168, with the 63-year-old's win rate standing at just under 72% during his time at Bernabeu.

Mourinho guided Real Madrid to three trophies - the 2011-12 La Liga title, the 2010-11 Copa del Rey crown and the 2012 Spanish Super Cup.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Mourinho set to replace Arbeloa at Real Madrid this summer

Since then, the Portuguese has had a second spell at Chelsea, in addition to being in charge of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Roma, Fenerbahce and Benfica.

Mourinho's return to Bernabeu is certainly controversial, and it is not a decision that will be well-received by Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas.

"I have no problem with Mourinho. He seems like a great professional to me. I don’t want him at Real Madrid. I think other coaches would be better equipped to coach at the club of my life. Personal opinion. Nothing more," Casillas wrote on X.

Casillas - regarded as one of the most important players in Real Madrid's history - played under Mourinho at Los Blancos but was dropped as number one in December 2012.

A disappointing 2025-26 campaign has seen Real Madrid fail to win a single trophy, and Mourinho will be inheriting a fractured dressing room full of star names.

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