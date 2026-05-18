Barcelona transfer news: Hansi Flick delivers update on Joao Cancelo future at Camp Nou

By Matt Law | 18 May 2026 09:01 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 09:03

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has admitted that he is unsure whether the club will be able to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent basis during this summer's transfer window.

Cancelo is in his second spell with Barcelona, moving to Camp Nou on loan from Al-Hilal in January, and he has made 22 appearances for the club in the second half of the season, scoring twice and providing four assists during a successful period.

The Portugal international initially represented Barcelona on loan from Manchester City during the 2023-24 season, making 42 appearances, before making the move to Al-Hilal in August 2024.

As it stands, Cancelo will return to Al-Hilal this summer, but it is understood that the La Liga champions are keen to retain his services, this time on a long-term basis.

© Imago

Flick unsure of chances of permanent Cancelo deal this summer

A deal is far from straightforward, with Al-Hilal believed to be demanding a high price for the defender despite the fact that his contract is due to expire in June 2027.

Flick has seemingly confirmed that he wants to keep hold of the full-back but admitted that "it's not easy" when asked about the chances of him staying at Camp Nou.

“Everyone has seen what Cancelo has brought to the team," Flick told reporters.

“I rate him very highly, but it’s not easy and Deco has to manage the situation. We’ll have to wait and see, but he’s a fantastic player.”

In all, Cancelo has represented Barcelona on 64 occasions in all competitions, scoring six goals and registering nine assists in the process.

© Imago / IMAGO / Xinhua

Cancelo has been invaluable for Barcelona this season

Cancelo's ability to operate at both right-back and left-back has made him absolutely crucial for Barcelona in the second half of the season, and his form has kept Alejandro Balde out of the side.

The defender provided an assist in Barcelona's 3-1 win over Real Betis on Sunday, and he has also impressed with his defensive work of late, so it is not difficult to understand why Flick is so keen to keep hold of him on a long-term basis.

Cancelo's move to Al-Hilal did as a surprise at the stage of his career that it arrived, and there is no question that the Portuguese still has plenty to offer at a top European club.

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