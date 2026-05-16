La Liga Gameweek 37
Barcelona
May 17, 2026 8.15pm
Camp Nou
Betis

Team News: Barcelona vs. Real Betis injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Barcelona vs. Real Betis injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Champions Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Real Betis on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side have won the title this term ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while Real Betis have secured fifth in the division to qualify for next season's Champions League, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of Sunday's battle.

BARCELONA VS. REAL BETIS

BARCELONA

Out: Lamine Yamal (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (illness)

Doubtful: Marcus Rashford (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; E Garcia, Araujo, Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, Bernal; Fermin, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski

REAL BETIS

Out: Cucho Hernandez (suspended), Diego Llorente (suspended), Aitor Ruibal (muscle), Marc Bartra (foot), Angel Ortiz (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lopez; Bellerin, Natan, Gomez, Rodriguez; Altimira, Roca; Avila, Fidalgo, Riquelme; Bakambu

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