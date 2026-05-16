Chelsea next manager: Xabi Alonso reaches total agreement with Blues as 'contract detail' emerges

By Saikat Mandal | 16 May 2026 20:08

Chelsea are reportedly close to appointing Xabi Alonso as their next permanent manager after reaching an agreement with the Spaniard.

Alonso has been out of work since being relieved of his duties by Real Madrid in mid-January following Los Blancos’ defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

The former midfielder had also been loosely linked with the Liverpool job had the Reds decided to part ways with Arne Slot, but the Anfield hierarchy ultimately chose to stick with the Dutchman.

In recent weeks, Andoni Iraola had also emerged as a possible option for Chelsea, though it now appears the London club have settled on Alonso as their preferred choice.

Xabi Alonso set to become next Chelsea manager

© Imago / Pressinphoto

According to David Ornstein, an agreement has now been reached for Alonso to become Chelsea’s next manager.

The 44-year-old reportedly travelled to London earlier this month and accepted the opportunity after Chelsea finalised a four-year contract proposal.

Alonso had been Chelsea’s leading target throughout the process, while the former Liverpool midfielder is also believed to have viewed the Stamford Bridge role as an attractive next step, allowing negotiations to progress swiftly.

The Spaniard’s managerial reputation was built largely through his remarkable spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he guided the club to their first-ever Bundesliga title while completing an unbeaten league campaign — an achievement that elevated him into Europe’s elite managerial bracket.

A fresh start for Alonso at Chelsea - bad decision from Liverpool?

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

Alonso is unquestionably one of the most gifted young coaches in European football, though managing the complexities of a dressing room like Real Madrid’s can be an entirely different challenge, where tactical acumen alone is not always enough.

Chelsea possess an abundance of talent and desperately need a manager capable of restoring tactical identity while delivering silverware, which explains why the hierarchy appear convinced Alonso is the right appointment.

That said, Stamford Bridge has become synonymous with managerial instability, where even highly rated coaches are rarely afforded the time required to fully implement a long-term philosophy, and Alonso would be stepping into that same volatile environment.

From a Liverpool perspective, some may wonder whether the club missed an opportunity, though retaining faith in Slot also reflects a longer-term gamble that the current leadership clearly still believes can pay off.