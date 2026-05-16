Newcastle United vs. West Ham United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 16 May 2026 19:28 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 19:29

Newcastle United will host West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The home side are currently 13th in the Premier League table, five points off eighth-placed Brentford, while West Ham are 18th, two points behind 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Newcastle vs. West Ham kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Newcastle vs. West Ham being played?

Newcastle will welcome West Ham to their home ground, St James' Park.

West Ham recorded a 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the corresponding game last season.

The Hammers are looking to complete just their third-ever Premier League double over Newcastle, having recorded a 3-1 win when the pair met at the London Stadium in November 2025.

How to watch Newcastle vs. West Ham in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 11.55pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

Newcastle vs. West Ham: What's the story?

There is plenty on the line for both teams on Sunday, with Newcastle still having an outside chance of claiming a European spot, while West Ham are battling against relegation.

The Magpies are five points behind eighth-placed Brentford, so a win is required here to give themselves any chance of securing more European action for the 2026-27 campaign.

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing campaign for Eddie Howe's side, but West Ham will have no sympathy, as the Hammers battle against the drop.

West Ham are currently two points behind 17th-placed Tottenham, who will face Chelsea on Tuesday night; a win here is required for the visitors to exit the bottom three this weekend.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will enter the match off the back of a controversial 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, while Newcastle drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest last time out.

You can watch our preview of Newcastle vs. West Ham below