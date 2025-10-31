Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between West Ham United and Newcastle United.

© Imago

A West Ham United side enduring a dismal three-game losing run host a Newcastle United outfit rejoicing in a three-match winning sequence in Sunday's Premier League encounter at the London Stadium.

The Irons are yet to claim three points since Nuno Espirito Santo took over as head coach from Graham Potter, most recently suffering a 2-1 loss away to newly-promoted Leeds United on October 24.

Defeat to the Whites left West Ham 19th in the Premier League table after nine rounds - only above two-point Wolverhampton Wanderers - and the Irons now risk losing eight of their first 10 games of a league season for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have slain Benfica, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur across the Champions League, Premier League and EFL Cup in their last three games, but Eddie Howe's men are still waiting for their first top-flight away win of the new term.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between West Ham and Newcastle.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 145

West Ham United wins: 44

Draws: 41

Newcastle United wins: 60

West Ham United and Newcastle United did battle for the 145th time in March 2025, and while the Magpies do hold the head-to-head bragging rights, their lead in the victories column is not exactly huge.

Indeed, Newcastle have won 60 of their 145 previous matches against West Ham - most recently a 1-0 success at the London Stadium in March 2025 - while the Irons have come up trumps on 44 occasions, and the two sides have played out a stalemate 41 times down the years.

The 2022-23 Conference League winners were on a five-match winless run against Newcastle prior to the 2024-25 season, but they snapped that sequence in eye-catching fashion with a 2-0 victory at St James' Park.

Goals from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka took down the Magpies that day, as West Ham avenged their enthralling loss to Eddie Howe's side at the same stadium several months beforehand, a 4-3 thriller in March 2024.

On that day, the Irons found themselves 3-1 to the good before falling victim to an astounding Newcastle fightback, as three goals in the final 15 minutes from Alexander Isak and Harvey Barnes (2) saw the Magpies edge that seven-goal spectacular.

Howe's side also won big at the London Stadium in April 2023 as they demolished David Moyes's West Ham 5-1, and after their slender capital win in 2025, they have now managed to avoid defeat in each of their last six Premier League away games against the Irons since a 2-0 loss under Rafael Benitez in 2019.

Remarkably, Newcastle and West Ham have not met in a knockout competition since the 1914-15 FA Cup, where the Magpies prevailed 3-2 in a first-round replay, as they have met exclusively in league football for the past 110 years.

However, the record victory in this fixture belongs to the London club, who obliterated Newcastle 8-1 in a First Division match in April 1986, while the Magpies' biggest success was a 5-0 Premier League home win in January 2011.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 10, 2025: West Ham 0-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Nov 25, 2024: Newcastle 0-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2024: Newcastle 4-3 West Ham (Premier League)

Oct 08, 2023: West Ham 2-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 05, 2023: West Ham 1-5 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2023: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2022: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 15, 2021: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 17, 2021: Newcastle 3-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Sep 12, 2020: West Ham 0-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jul 05, 2020: Newcastle 2-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2019: West Ham 2-3 Newcastle (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2019: West Ham 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Dec 01, 2018: Newcastle 0-3 West Ham (Premier League)

Dec 23, 2017: West Ham 2-3 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2017: Newcastle 3-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Jan 16, 2016: Newcastle 2-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2015: West Ham 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

May 24, 2015: Newcastle 2-0 West Ham (Premier League)

Nov 29, 2014: West Ham 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Mar 10, 2025: West Ham 0-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Nov 25, 2024: Newcastle 0-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Mar 30, 2024: Newcastle 4-3 West Ham (Premier League)

Oct 08, 2023: West Ham 2-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 05, 2023: West Ham 1-5 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2023: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2022: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 15, 2021: Newcastle 2-4 West Ham (Premier League)

Apr 17, 2021: Newcastle 3-2 West Ham (Premier League)

Sep 12, 2020: West Ham 0-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

No Data Analysis info