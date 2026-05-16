Man United transfer news: Red Devils urged to sign veteran striker who could "help with development of Benjamin Sesko"

By Matt Law | 16 May 2026 15:33 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 15:35

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand has urged the Red Devils to make a move for veteran striker Robert Lewandowski at the end of the season.

Lewandowski's exit from Barcelona has now been confirmed, with the Poland international set to leave the Catalan outfit when his contract expires at the end of June.

Man United are believed to be keen to sign an experienced striker this summer to provide competition and support for Benjamin Sesko during the 2026-27 campaign.

Ferdinand has said that his former club should target Lewandowski, who is on 18 goals and four assists in 44 appearances for Barcelona this season.

"What a guy, what a player!! Experienced option next season in UCL & help with development of Sesko?" Ferdinand posted on his official X account.

© Iconsport / Gokhan Taner / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Ferdinand urges Man United to move for Lewandowski this summer

Lewandowski made the move to Camp Nou from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, and he has scored 119 goals and registered 24 assists in 191 appearances for his current side.

There had been suggestions that the Poland international would be offered a new short-term deal, but confirmation of his exit arrived on Saturday, with Barcelona preparing to play their final home league game of the season against Real Betis on Sunday.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation alongside Man United, with a move to the Premier League thought to be a possibility.

Portuguese giants Porto have also been credited with an interest, while there is said to be a number of clubs from both the Saudi Pro League and MLS keen on a transfer.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Should Man United move for Lewandowski this summer?

It is no surprise that Man United want to sign another forward this summer, as Joshua Zirkzee is set to depart, which would leave Sesko as the only first-team centre-forward.

Sesko has had an impressive first campaign at Man United, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions, but he needs competition and support during the 2026-27 campaign, with the Red Devils preparing to return to the Champions League.

Lewandowski is in the latter stages of his career, but he remains an elite centre-forward, and it could be a stroke of genius from the Red Devils if they sign the veteran on a free transfer.