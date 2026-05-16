Hearts heartbroken as Celtic are crowned champions in extraordinary fashion to set all-time Scottish record

By Oliver Thomas | 16 May 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 15:03

Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions - again - after coming from behind to beat Hearts 3-1 in an extraordinary final-day, top-of-the-table fixture in Glasgow.

Martin O’Neill’s side knew that they had to claim maximum points to retain the title, but they gave their home crowd nothing to get excited about in the opening 45 minutes, as they struggled to find any route forward.

The Hoops were then punished from a corner in the 43rd minute when Hearts captain and top scorer Lawrence Shankland was left unmarked to power home a header at the back post - his eighth goal in 13 games against Celtic.

It was almost the perfect half for Hearts, who were defensively solid and thought they were heading into the interval with a crucial one-goal advantage, but Arne Engels restored parity for Celtic from the penalty spot in the fourth minute of added time.

Alexandros Kyziridis was penalised for handball inside the box, and Engels preserved his perfect spot-kick record in the Premiership (10/10) as his effort sneaked under the body of goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow, who guessed the right way but dived over the ball.

© Iconsport

Late goals from Maeda, Osmund seal SPFL title for Celtic

The second half could not be any more tense as Hearts attempted to hold on for a point while Celtic pushed for a winner, and it was the Hoops who eventually unlocked the visitors' stubborn defence just three minutes before stoppage time.

Daizen Maeda forces the ball in from a low Callum Osmand cross; the latter was initially ruled offside, but VAR intervened to confirm that Osmand was indeed onside before setting up Maeda’s 17th goal of the season.

Hearts then threw everyone forward for a corner deep into stoppage time, including shot-stopper Schwolow, but Celtic cleared the danger and had a three-on-zero situation as they broke forward, with Osmand having the honour to slot the ball home into an empty net and seal the title.

That goal sparked wild scenes at Celtic Park as hundreds of supporters spilled onto the pitch in celebration. Referee Don Robertson initially took all the players off the pitch and down the tunnel for their protection, before he decided to blow the whistle for full time.

© Imago / Action Plus

Celtic win record 56th Scottish top-flight title as Hearts miss out on immortality

Hearts, who were aiming to win their first top-flight title since 1960, can hold their heads up high after an impressive season under head coach Derek McInnes, but they will not be holding the SPFL trophy up high after coming up short in heartbreaking fashion.

Instead, it is Celtic who have been crowned champions for a record 56th time, overtaking Old Firm rivals Rangers to move into outright first on the all-time list of Scottish top-flight champions.

Hearts had won each of their previous five league matches against the Old Firm duo (three wins vs. Rangers, two wins vs. Celtic), but in the one game that mattered most, they surrendered top spot in the table for the first time since October after 226 days at the summit.

Celtic’s 2025-26 campaign has been eventful to say the least; Brendan Rodgers resigned in October and his permanent successor Wilfried Nancy lasted just 33 days in charge after a woeful spell in Glasgow.

It was 74-year-old Martin O’Neill who came in to turn Celtic’s fortunes around, with the Hoops winning each of their final seven league fixtures to become champions for a fifth successive season.

Celtic could still finish the campaign with a domestic double, as they will now turn their attention to the Scottish Cup final against second-tier side Dunfermline at Hampden Park next Saturday.