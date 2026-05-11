Preview: Motherwell vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 11 May 2026 12:27

Motherwell will welcome Celtic to Fir Park on Wednesday night for a matchday 37 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are fourth and battling for European qualification, while the visitors are second and just a point behind the league leaders.

Match preview

Jens Berthel Askou has enjoyed a fantastic debut season as Motherwell manager, leading the Steelmen from an eighth-placed finish last term to being in the driving seat for European qualification with two games remaining.

The hosts sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership table with 58 points from 36 games, after 15 wins, 13 draws and only eight defeats - although a majority of those losses have come in recent weeks.

After losing only three of their opening 28 league games, Motherwell have subsequently lost five of their last eight matches, alongside just one win and two draws.

However, European challengers Hibernian have also dropped points in recent weeks, meaning they have fallen to four points behind the Steelmen, leaving Motherwell firmly in the driving seat to secure fourth and qualification to the Conference League.

Askou will still want his side to put their qualification beyond doubt with a win on Wednesday, and the Steelmen will draw confidence from their 2-0 win over Celtic in their last clash at Fir Park in December.

© Iconsport

That defeat came as one of six losses during Wilfried Nancy's disastrous eight-game tenure, and the Bhoys have certainly improved since the subsequent arrival of interim boss Martin O'Neill.

O'Neill, during his second spell as interim manager this term, has won 12 of 16 Scottish Premiership fixtures, leading Celtic back into the race for the title.

The Bhoys now trail leaders Hearts by just one point with two matches remaining, including a potential title-deciding clash with the Jambos on the final-day of the season.

Celtic will want to ensure they remain in contention for the title by avoiding defeat against Motherwell, while a victory could even take the Bhoys ahead of Hearts depending on their result against Falkirk.

O'Neill's side will have plenty of belief of claiming all three points at Fir Park, having won all of their last five matches, including a fantastic 3-1 triumph against Old Firm rivals Rangers last time out.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

D L L W L D

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

L W W W W W

Celtic form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

© Imago

Motherwell will be without Zach Robinson for Wednesday's encounter due to an Achilles tendon injury, while the rest of the squad should be available for selection.

Following the 1-1 draw against leaders Hearts at the weekend, Askou may opt to name an unchanged starting side on Wednesday, including Scottish Premiership top scorer Tawanda Maswanhise.

Meanwhile, O'Neill will be unable to call upon the services of Tomas Cvancara, Colby Donovan, Julian Araujo, Kasper Schmeichel, Callum Osmand, Adam Montgomery, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota due to injury.

The Bhoys recorded a stunning Old Firm triumph last weekend, which featured a brilliant brace from Daizen Maeda, and an unchanged 11 is expected here.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; O'Donnell, Gordon, Welsh, Longelo; Watt, Priestman; Said, Slattery, Maswanhise; Just

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Johnston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; Engels, McGregor; McCowan, Nygren, Hyun-Jun; Maeda

We say: Motherwell 0-2 Celtic

Motherwell may have won the last time Celtic travelled to Fir Park, but the visitors are in significantly stronger standing than in December, while the Steelmen's form has taken a turn for the worse.

Consequently, we are predicting that Celtic will claim all three points and strengthen their title charge.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.