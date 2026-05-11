Scotland World Cup 2026 squad: Full list, predicted lineup, depth chart, latest news

By Darren Plant | 11 May 2026 11:52

After 28 years of disappointment and near misses, Scotland have finally qualified for another World Cup Finals.

November's epic win over Denmark, one of the Tartan Army's greatest nights, was the perfect way to earn a spot in United States, Canada and Mexico, but attention has now turned to trying to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament as a bare minimum.

Rather unusually, Scotland have been handed reunions with two of the nations - Brazil and Morocco - that they played in 1998, while minnows Haiti complete Group C.

Nevertheless, after the highs of late 2025, Steve Clarke has been left to contemplate his 26-player squad on the back of successive 1-0 defeats to Japan and Ivory Coast in international friendlies during the March international break.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the potential Scotland squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Scotland World Cup 2026 full squad list

Scotland would have submitted a provisional list of between 35 and 55 players to FIFA on May 11, and the final squad will be announced on Friday, May 22.

Scotland's most recent squad (March 2026) Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly, Scott Bain Defenders: Nathan Patterson, Andrew Robertson, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, Jack Hendry, John Souttar, Ross McCrorie, Dominic Hyam, Anthony Ralston, Scott McKenna Midfielders: Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Christie, Lennon Miller, Lewis Ferguson, Kenny McLean, Andy Irving Attackers: Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams, George Hirst, Tommy Conway, Findlay Curtis

Scotland World Cup 2026 squad numbers

Scotland's World Cup 2026 squad numbers will be confirmed once Clarke has announced his 26-man squad.

Scotland World Cup 2026 predicted XI

When everyone is fit, there is an argument that only a handful of players are guaranteed first-choice picks in this Scotland starting lineup.

They are captain Andrew Robertson, centre-back Scott McKenna and midfield pair John McGinn and Scott McTominay.

Right-back Aaron Hickey could be viewed in the same category, but the remaining spots in the first XI feel up for grabs.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is battling to return from a shoulder injury to take his part in the squad, with Angus Gunn on standby to deputise despite his lack of games at Nottingham Forest.

Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson, Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean are competing for two central-midfield spots behind the more advanced McTominay, but it is anyone's guess who will line up on the right wing.

Ben Gannon-Doak is an option if he can prove his fitness, but Che Adams and Tommy Conway are alternatives, on the assumption that Lyndon Dykes leads the line.

Scotland World Cup 2026 predicted XI: Gordon; Hickey, Hendry, McKenna, Robertson; Ferguson, Christie, McTominay; Gannon-Doak, McGinn; Dykes

Scotland World Cup 2026 depth chart Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly, Scott Bain, Zander Clark Right-back: Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney, Anthony Ralston, Ross McCrorie, Max Johnston Centre-back: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, John Souttar, Dominic Hyam, Scott McKenna, Kieran Tierney Left-back: Andrew Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey Central midfield: Billy Gilmour, Lewis Ferguson, John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Ryan Christie, Kenny McLean, Lennon Miller, Andrew Irving, Attacking midfield: John McGinn, Scott McTominay, Ryan Christie, Kenny McLean Right wing: John McGinn, Ben Gannon-Doak, Kenny McLean, Che Adams, Tommy Conway Left wing: John McGinn, Ryan Christie, Scott McTominay, Tommy Conway, Che Adams, Ben Gannon-Doak Striker: Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams, Tommy Conway, George Hirst, Lawrence Shankland, Findlay Curtis

Scotland World Cup 2026 squad latest news

With many of Scotland's big names involved in races for the Scottish Premiership title, Champions League qualification and European places in general, Clarke will be hoping that they come through this crucial period of the season unscathed.

Key man McTominay's form has dropped off since February, but he has recently scored twice in five Serie A appearances for Napoli.

McGinn has returned from a knee injury to chip in with two goals and three assists from his last six outings in an Aston Villa shirt.

On the injury front, Brentford defender Hickey featured for 61 minutes against Manchester City on Saturday evening in what represented a major boost to Clarke.

However, he will be sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Gordon, who remains without an appearance since January 25 due to a shoulder injury.